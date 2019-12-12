Eskom wants to double power tariffs in 24 months – don’t take it on the chin!

Eskom has launched a legal process which, if successful, would result in an electricity price hike of 16.6% (almost five times more than the latest inflation rate of 3.6%), according to energy expert Ted Blom.

If the ailing state-owned power producer gets its way, says Blom, the cost of electricity would double in 24 months.

pexels.com, 2019

Longsuffering South Africans don’t have to take it on the chin.

The National Energy Regulator (Nersa) has called on the public to share their views before 20 January 2020.

Blom’s Energy Expert Coalition is collating comments to bolster its case against Eskom’s proposed hikes to claw back R27 billion in lost revenue due to load shedding.

Click here to add your voice (and please do share this far and wide, if you feel moved to).