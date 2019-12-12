Is the 'sponsorless' Two Oceans Marathon being run into the ground?

This story has been updated.

James Evans, a founding member of the Two Oceans Marathon, has written an open letter to the board of the prestigious road race.

In it, Evans shares concerns about several governance issues plaguing the internationally popular race event.

He has raised red flags about sponsorship issues, financial mismanagement and conflicts of interest at the cash-strapped organisation.

Evans, a former chairman of Athletics South Africa, wrote the open letter after attending the annual general meeting (AGM) that was held last month.

No sponsors

According to Evans, Two Oceans Marathon has still not secured a sponsor for 2020.

He says the organisers had two years to find a new sponsor after Old Mutual announced it would not be renewing its sponsorship deal in 2017.

The Two Oceans Marathon is sitting right now without a sponsor. They are not forthcoming about it but at the time of the AGM there was no sponsors signed up for next year. James Evans, Founding member - Two Oceans Marathon NPC

Cash reserves are so crucial at the moment that they don't have a sponsor. James Evans, Founding member - Two Oceans Marathon NPC

Wasteful expenditure

Evans claims that there has been wasteful expenditure on renovations to a property that remains vacant, to the tune of R1.7 million.

He adds that money was also wasted on the printing of the commemorative 50th milestone coffee-table book.

Evans further alleges that the board of directors have been paid as if they were employees at Two Oceans.

I've heard unconfirmed rumours that there have been other board members that have been paid for their services... Board members are now paid when it's actually a non-profit company. James Evans, Founding member - Two Oceans Marathon NPC

Conflict of interest

Evans claims that the chairperson of the board has business interests that have benefitted from both the book printing deal and the renovation work for the organisation.

A lot of money was spent on printing and on renovations to a building. It's a road race and they own two buildings. James Evans, Founding member - Two Oceans Marathon NPC

When there were renovations, the chairperson's business is involved in this. When it comes to printing, the chairperson's business was involved as well. James Evans, Founding member - Two Oceans Marathon NPC

Evans says the race may not survive if it continues to be governed in this manner.

Officials from the Two Oceans Marathon had not responded to requests for comment at the time of this interview.

Click here to read the full Open Letter to the Board of Two Oceans Marathon written by James Evans.

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies: