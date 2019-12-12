UK voters head to polls in general election that could decide future of Brexit

The UK general elections are underway and have been billed as the most important to take place in decades.

It's the third election held in the UK in less than five years.

The main contenders are Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour main opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn.

It's believed that these elections will bring an end to the Brexit deadlock that has gripped Britain since 2016.

Isaac Mugabi, a correspondent from German news outlet Deutsche Welle, says UK residents have been suffering from 'Brexit fatigue' and want a clear conclusion to the matter.

To the people in the UK, this election is crucial. They want to have a glimpse of what the future looks like. Isaac Mugabi, Editor: English for Africa - Deutsche Welle

The Brexit fatigue has taken its toll and for the last three years, politicians have been going back and forth and people are not so sure where they are leading them to. Isaac Mugabi, Editor: English for Africa - Deutsche Welle

If Boris Johnson wins, he is expected to make good on his promise to "get Brexit done" by the end of January.

Johnson's Conservatives are seeking a majority win, while his political rivals are desperate to alter course on Brexit, reports Mugabi.

In the case that Boris Johnson get the majority, that means the UK will leave the European Union at the end of next month. Isaac Mugabi, Editor: English for Africa - Deutsche Welle

If the Labour party wins, then you can expect another referendum on Europe. Isaac Mugabi, Editor: English for Africa - Deutsche Welle

Listen to the analysis on Today with Kieno Kammies: