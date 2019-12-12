UK voters head to polls in general election that could decide future of Brexit
The UK general elections are underway and have been billed as the most important to take place in decades.
It's the third election held in the UK in less than five years.
The main contenders are Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour main opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn.
It's believed that these elections will bring an end to the Brexit deadlock that has gripped Britain since 2016.
Isaac Mugabi, a correspondent from German news outlet Deutsche Welle, says UK residents have been suffering from 'Brexit fatigue' and want a clear conclusion to the matter.
To the people in the UK, this election is crucial. They want to have a glimpse of what the future looks like.Isaac Mugabi, Editor: English for Africa - Deutsche Welle
The Brexit fatigue has taken its toll and for the last three years, politicians have been going back and forth and people are not so sure where they are leading them to.Isaac Mugabi, Editor: English for Africa - Deutsche Welle
If Boris Johnson wins, he is expected to make good on his promise to "get Brexit done" by the end of January.
Johnson's Conservatives are seeking a majority win, while his political rivals are desperate to alter course on Brexit, reports Mugabi.
In the case that Boris Johnson get the majority, that means the UK will leave the European Union at the end of next month.Isaac Mugabi, Editor: English for Africa - Deutsche Welle
If the Labour party wins, then you can expect another referendum on Europe.Isaac Mugabi, Editor: English for Africa - Deutsche Welle
Listen to the analysis on Today with Kieno Kammies:
More from World
UK general election: Bad weather will affect turnout, but who will benefit?
UK correspondent Peter Anderson gives his take on what's described as UK's most significant election for a generation.Read More
Fatherhood and daughters: Here's why Mpho Popps takes his daughter on dates
Mpho Popps shares his views about modelling to his daughter what a good relationship with a man should look like.Read More
Live audience was behind Zozibini Tunzi's 'very regal quality and authenticity''
American journalist Alexis Loinaz was at the Miss Universe pageant and says Zozibini represents a sea-change in pageantry.Read More
"There's no monetary value on your presence as a dad"
Kabelo Thathe explains how his journey to fatherhood has helped him become the best dad that he can be.Read More
[WATCH] Congratulations Miss Universe 2019, SA's Zozibini Tunzi
South Africa has taken the crown at the Miss Universe pageant.Read More
2019 concludes decade of 'exceptional global heat and high-impact weather'
The World Meteorological Organization says 2019 is set to be second or third warmest year on record.Read More
Bongani Bingwa: You make choices that'll have lasting consequences for your kids
Fatherhood is one of the most consequential things you can do in your life and, yet nobody expects you to be prepared for it.Read More
Donovan Thorne on raising a daughter: "It's an awakening"
Donovan Thorne talks about the special bond fathers have with their daughters and, how it has made him a better man.Read More
'My dad was a part-timer' Austin Malema talks about being a present father
Austin Malema believes that teaching his son to be more expressive will help him deal with issues instead of reacting out anger.Read More
Next phase of Trump impeachment inquiry heads to judiciary committee
After two weeks of public hearings, the impeachment process is expected to heat up as it shifts to the House Judiciary Committee.Read More
More from Politics
Court orders City of Cape Town to stop harassing homeless people
A High Court judge has extended an interdict stopping law enforcement officials from issuing fines and harassing homeless people.Read More
Load shedding hampers Home Affairs services, but now back online we are assured
Department of Home Affairs spokesperson, Siya Qoza, explains how the power outages affected services to verify identities.Read More
Mkhwebane fails to dodge personal costs order linked to Estina 'whitewash'
The High Court has dismissed the Public Protector's application for leave to appeal the Estina Dairy Farm report ruling.Read More
'It's very difficult to imagine the EFF without Mr Malema'
Political analyst Ralph Mathekga looks at the upcoming Economic Freedom Fighters National People’s Assembly starting on Friday.Read More
WC top cop Yolisa Matakata expected to stabilise policing in the province
Premier Alan Winde and ANC's Cameron Dugmore are behind Matakata, who's tasked with bringing stability to policing in the province.Read More
Donald Trump’s new SA ambassador Lana Marks talks trade, rugby and impeachment
Refilwe Moloto interviews Marks on her first visit to Cape Town since taking up her new role.Read More
Reserve Bank Governer: Our task is not to bail out Eskom or any SOEs
Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago highlights responsibilities of Reserve Bank and why interest rates are a tool not policy objective.Read More
MEC Fritz hopes new WC top cop can help take politics out of community policing
W Cape MEC for Community Safety Albert Fritz discusses the new appointment of Yolisa Matakata as the top cop in the province.Read More
UK general election: Bad weather will affect turnout, but who will benefit?
UK correspondent Peter Anderson gives his take on what's described as UK's most significant election for a generation.Read More
Ministers of tourism and police launch joint tourist safety initiative
The tourism minister says the two departments are "excited" to work together over festive season, and also on a longer-term plan.Read More