I feel quite strongly we all need champions, says Refilwe

Refilwe Moloto says she has been thinking a lot about leadership of late.

There is something I feel very strongly about in business and leadership and that is the need for champions. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

Unlike mentors, champions exist on the playing field of your career, also navigating their own path. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

She says they represent ideals you admire, give guidance - usually through their own experience.

But importantly, champions recognise an admirable trait in you. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

The role of these champions is critically underestimated and undervalued in business circles, she says.

Take a listen below: