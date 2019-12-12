Task team plans to alleviate Cape Town port congestion

A task team has been established to solve the ongoing congestion in the Cape Town port.

Western Cape MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities David Maynier says port congestion and inefficiencies have been an obstacle to economic growth and job creation in the province.

Maynier says the task is currently focused on short-term interventions that can be implemented over the next three months to improve efficiency at the port, and at the container terminal especially.

The traffic flow of trucks carrying containers into and out of the Port has been an ongoing issue.

The task team will include representatives from Transnet, the port authority, local government and key players in the freight transport industry, he says.

On the truck side, for example, we've got to look at better gate management and putting up holding facilities for trucks. David Maynier, MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities - Western Cape

It's simply impossible to be competitive if the port is ineffecient. David Maynier, MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities - Western Cape

On the land side, we need more, high-quality cranes. David Maynier, MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities - Western Cape

