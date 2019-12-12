'I trust my members. It’s not in their capacity to sabotage Eskom'
The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) says Eskom can produce enough electricity.
It accuses the government of using load shedding to pave the way for more independent power producers.
On Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa blamed sabotage for the latest round of rolling blackouts.
Clement Manyathela asked Joseph Montisetse (President of NUM) if his members are to blame.
We don’t trust those engineers at Eskom. We don’t trust management and we don’t trust the board.Joseph Montisetse, President - NUM
He [President Ramaphosa] must clean the entity… it’s in a very, very, very dire kind of situation because of the management team…Joseph Montisetse, President - NUM
...Boilers bought by one engineer, a project manager, that is not working, not up to the South African standard. We have reported it to the office of the President, and nothing has been done… At Eskom, there’s a mess… because the management and the board are not up to the task.Joseph Montisetse, President - NUM
I trust my members. They are not involved… it’s not in my members’ capacity to do that [sabotage].Joseph Montisetse, President - NUM
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
