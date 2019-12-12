Limpopo pastor appears in court for allegedly raping teen to 'rid her of evil'

A 42-year-old pastor has appeared in court for allegedly raping a teenaged girl in a village near Malamule outside Giyani, Limpopo.

Pastor December Shiburi appeared in court on Wednesday following his arrest on Tuesday, confirms police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

RELATED: Two more women murdered as Gomolemo Legae's alleged killer due in court

Shiburi was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl at his house.

It's alleged that the pastor raped the girl under the pretext of casting out evil spirits.

The pastor was arrested on the same day that the incident happened. Immediately, after receiving the information the police pounced on him and arrested him in his home. Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, Spokesperson - SAPS Limpopo

He has already appeared in Malamule Magistrate's Court. Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, Spokesperson - SAPS Limpopo

The case has been postponed pending further police investigations.

The suspect will remain in police custody and he will appear in court on December 18.

Listen to the police update: