Dudu Myeni loses bid to stop Outa bringing delinquency case
The Pretoria High Court has ruled that the delinquency case against former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni will go ahead.
The application for Myeni to be declared a delinquent director was brought by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). It relates to her chairmanship of the board from December 2012 to October 2017.
The court dismissed Myeni’s special plea, with costs, that Outa did not have legal standing to bring the application.
The ruling follows the dismissal of a number of other applications brought by Myeni.
RELATED: Dudu Myeni loses her bid to have other directors declared delinquent
Outa chief executive officer (CEO) Wayne Duvenage says the tactic of filibustering is designed to try and wear down civil society, but Myeni has now exhausted her delaying options.
That's why we built the Outa strategy very robustly around having the technical and legal expertise and competence to fight these matters and do so quickly and at low cost.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Three strikes now against Dudu Myeni and this case now will go ahead in January and hopefully we are successful in declaring her a delinquent director.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
The judge is pretty adamant that this matter does get to court... Normally what happens is you secure these dates in the diaries of the courts years in advance... then the next date is set for another year. That is not being tolerated by the courts anymore.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Listen to the conversation in the audio below:
More from Local
Court orders City of Cape Town to stop harassing homeless people
A High Court judge has extended an interdict stopping law enforcement officials from issuing fines and harassing homeless people.Read More
Mkhwebane fails to dodge personal costs order linked to Estina 'whitewash'
The High Court has dismissed the Public Protector's application for leave to appeal the Estina Dairy Farm report ruling.Read More
Holiday road trip ahead? City offering free vehicle safety checks until Friday
CAR magazine technical consultant Nicol Louw runs through the vital checks you can get the experts to do and those to do yourself.Read More
[BREAKING NEWS] Former Hard Livings leader Rashied Staggie murdered
The former Hard Livings leader was sitting in a car in front of his house in Salt River when someone sprayed it with bullets.Read More
WC top cop Yolisa Matakata expected to stabilise policing in the province
Premier Alan Winde and ANC's Cameron Dugmore are behind Matakata, who's tasked with bringing stability to policing in the province.Read More
Giant cigarette butts on Cape beaches, don't toss your stompies!
Clive Amsel explains the Kick Butt Campaign to raise awareness around not throwing cigarette butts on the ground.Read More
His late mom fought to keep him alive. Today, he graduates cum laude at Stellies
He wasn't supposed to have been born, now Stellenbosch University grad Aphelele Angel Goldsmith has made it in more ways than one.Read More
'Cricket SA board has a lot to answer for'
Daily Maverick's Craig Ray discusses the 'state of capture' in SA cricket, saying there are still massive problems ahead for CSA.Read More
Yolisa Matakata appointed new WC police commissioner
Police Minister Bheki Cele has announced Yolisa Matakata as the new provincial police commissioner for the Western Cape.Read More
Ministers of tourism and police launch joint tourist safety initiative
The tourism minister says the two departments are "excited" to work together over festive season, and also on a longer-term plan.Read More
More from Politics
Court orders City of Cape Town to stop harassing homeless people
A High Court judge has extended an interdict stopping law enforcement officials from issuing fines and harassing homeless people.Read More
Load shedding hampers Home Affairs services, but now back online we are assured
Department of Home Affairs spokesperson, Siya Qoza, explains how the power outages affected services to verify identities.Read More
Mkhwebane fails to dodge personal costs order linked to Estina 'whitewash'
The High Court has dismissed the Public Protector's application for leave to appeal the Estina Dairy Farm report ruling.Read More
'It's very difficult to imagine the EFF without Mr Malema'
Political analyst Ralph Mathekga looks at the upcoming Economic Freedom Fighters National People’s Assembly starting on Friday.Read More
WC top cop Yolisa Matakata expected to stabilise policing in the province
Premier Alan Winde and ANC's Cameron Dugmore are behind Matakata, who's tasked with bringing stability to policing in the province.Read More
Donald Trump’s new SA ambassador Lana Marks talks trade, rugby and impeachment
Refilwe Moloto interviews Marks on her first visit to Cape Town since taking up her new role.Read More
Reserve Bank Governer: Our task is not to bail out Eskom or any SOEs
Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago highlights responsibilities of Reserve Bank and why interest rates are a tool not policy objective.Read More
MEC Fritz hopes new WC top cop can help take politics out of community policing
W Cape MEC for Community Safety Albert Fritz discusses the new appointment of Yolisa Matakata as the top cop in the province.Read More
UK general election: Bad weather will affect turnout, but who will benefit?
UK correspondent Peter Anderson gives his take on what's described as UK's most significant election for a generation.Read More
Ministers of tourism and police launch joint tourist safety initiative
The tourism minister says the two departments are "excited" to work together over festive season, and also on a longer-term plan.Read More