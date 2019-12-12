Dudu Myeni loses bid to stop Outa bringing delinquency case

The Pretoria High Court has ruled that the delinquency case against former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni will go ahead.

The application for Myeni to be declared a delinquent director was brought by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). It relates to her chairmanship of the board from December 2012 to October 2017.

The court dismissed Myeni’s special plea, with costs, that Outa did not have legal standing to bring the application.

The ruling follows the dismissal of a number of other applications brought by Myeni.

Outa chief executive officer (CEO) Wayne Duvenage says the tactic of filibustering is designed to try and wear down civil society, but Myeni has now exhausted her delaying options.

That's why we built the Outa strategy very robustly around having the technical and legal expertise and competence to fight these matters and do so quickly and at low cost. Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

Three strikes now against Dudu Myeni and this case now will go ahead in January and hopefully we are successful in declaring her a delinquent director. Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

The judge is pretty adamant that this matter does get to court... Normally what happens is you secure these dates in the diaries of the courts years in advance... then the next date is set for another year. That is not being tolerated by the courts anymore. Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

Listen to the conversation in the audio below: