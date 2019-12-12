Six people killed in KZN family massacre

KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating the murder of six people on Wednesday night.

It's understood that five family members and their neighbour were gunned down at their home in the Mpumalanga township, west of Durban, last night.

According to police, unknown suspects opened fire while a family was watching television.

They are investigating the circumstances of what lead to the ambush.

The police are confirming that six people died. Five of those people belong to one family. Nkosikhona Duma, EWN reporter

The motive of the attack, now known as the KZN family massacre, is yet to be established as police are still investigating. Nkosikhona Duma, EWN reporter

Listen to the EWN update: