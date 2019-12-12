Ministers of tourism and police launch joint tourist safety initiative
The tourism sector makes a critical contribution to the economy of South Africa and there are concerns that high levels of crime affect the number of visitors choosing the country as a travel destination.
On Thursday, the ministers of tourism and policy announced they're launching a joint initiative on tourist safety over the festive season.
Minister of Tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane says the two departments are "excited" about working together after months of planning behind closed doors.
Among the key elements of the plan are the identification of hot spots, including airports where there's been a growing incidence of visitors being followed by criminals.
She says the SAPS will be deploying officers to support tourism monitors.
We're not specialists in terms of safety... The police are saying to us as tourism, 'tell us where there have been incidents, where you think there will be a high number of visitors, so that we can help'.Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, Minister of Tourism
She says the police are also working on a long-term strategy around tourist safety.
Listen to the conversation with the tourism minister below:
