Busi Mavuso shoots from the hip on Eskom, politics - and tough choices
Busisiwe Mavuso is the Chief Executive Officer of Business Leadership South Africa.
She pulls no punches when it comes to speaking about her passion for transformation and people’s development.
In this interview she airs her views on the state of municipalities - and tough choices needed to fix Eskom.
We have created a crisis of dependency and are therefore a nation of beggars. This is where the ANC got it wrong. They're going to have to fix it.Busisiwe (Busi) Mavuso,| CEO - Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA)
This 7-years-old in grade one thing? Well... I really don't buy it.Busisiwe (Busi) Mavuso,| CEO - Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA)
Listen to the sound clip below.
This article first appeared on 702 : Busi Mavuso shoots from the hip on Eskom, politics - and tough choices
