Aramco is now the world's largest listed company

Saudi Aramco - the massive Saudi state oil producer - is now the world's first $2 trillion company.

But Paul Theron, MD at Vestact Asset Management, pulls no punches about its value.

The Saudi Government basically shoved stock down the throats of insiders, he says.

A report cleverly described it as a mirage in the desert - its stock like sandpaper. Paul Theron, MD - Vestact Asset Management

An Aramco oil facility near al-Khurj area, just south of the Saudi capital Riyadh. Picture: AFP

