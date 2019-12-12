Yolisa Matakata appointed new WC police commissioner

Yolisa Matakata has been named as the new police commissioner in the Western Cape.

Matakata once served as the acting national head of the Hawks and has more than 34 years of service in the police.

Police Minister Bheki Cele made the announcement alongside National Police Commissioner, General Kehla Sithole during a press briefing on Thursday.

Matakata's appointment will come into effect on 2 January 2019.

She takes over from acting provincial commissioner Sindile Mfazi.

The Western Cape has been without a permanent commissioner for several months and allegations of political interference have marred the appointment process in the past.

