'Cricket SA board has a lot to answer for'

Amid the chaos in South African cricket Daily Maverick senior sports journalist Craig Ray has penned an article detailing the extent to which he says the governing body was captured by a small group of people.

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham asks Ray about this in-depth look at how the problems besetting Cricket South Africa (CSA) have been papered over and how bad the situation really is.

The journalist says a lot more will be exposed in the forensic audit that is being called for.

If that's done independently it could lead to more messy information coming out. There are a lot of problems up ahead that haven't been addressed at a leadership level. There are still massive obstacles ahead for cricket. Craig Ray, Senior sports journalist - Daily Maverick

One of the biggest obstacles he says, is finance - CSA has projected a R654-million loss over the remainder of the current cycle which ends in 2022, but the amount could be much bigger.

It's also unlikely that South Africa will be able to grab a slice of the lucrative T20 "global pie".

Of course the South African Cricketers' Association believe that number's understated by a few hundred million, so if they're to be believed then we're looking at closer to a R1-billion loss. Craig Ray, Senior sports journalist - Daily Maverick

Why the picture doesn't look good is the next round of international broadcast deals are up for negotiation and there's an expected downturn of 30-40% in the next deal in terms of income because of these global T20 leagues... Quite frankly, South Africa doesn't have a T20 league that's going to attract any global interest. Craig Ray, Senior sports journalist - Daily Maverick

Ray also discusses other major problems faced by CSA like competition structures and leadership, including the circumstances that led up to the appointment of now-suspended CEO Thabang Moroe.

The board has a lot to answer for... A lot of sources have indicated that there was a very high agenda to 'africanise' cricket... The reality is that he (Moroe) was hopelessly under-qualified for the job. Craig Ray, Senior sports journalist - Daily Maverick

