'Cricket SA board has a lot to answer for'

Today at 06:20
Weather with Simon Gear
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Simon Gear
Today at 07:10
Con. Court says that Common Purpose doctrine does apply to rape cases
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Vuyolwethu Mntonintshi - Candidate Attorney at the Centre for Applied Legal Studies (CALS) in Wits university
Today at 07:45
Whats on in Cape Town today
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Marco Wielander - Co-Founder of the Muizenberg Unity Jam
Veronica Paeper - Choreographer at ...
Today at 08:10
The western Cape finally has a police commissioner
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Eldred De Klerk - Senior Policing and Community Conflict Specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Today at 08:50
Cape Town sevens returns
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Cato Louw - Sports Reporter for EWN
Today at 09:21
Theater Talk with Marina Griebenow
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Marina Griebenow
Today at 09:40
This day in History Competition
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Today at 09:50
Car Talk: Festive season car safety
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Naresh Maharaj - Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity.com
Tomorrow at 06:20
Weather
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Tomorrow at 06:40
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Tomorrow at 07:45
Whats on in Cape Town today
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Olivia Van den Heever - Marketing Manager at Shimmy Beach Club
Kyle Shepherd - Jazz pianist, composer and film score composer at ...
Tomorrow at 09:10
UK Report
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gavin Grey - UK Correspondent at EWN
Tomorrow at 09:20
The Movies
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gayle Edmunds - Movie critic at CapeTalk
Tomorrow at 09:45
Music Feature: Kopano Jazz Ensemble
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Angus Hardcastle - Guitarist for the Kopano Jazz Ensemble
No Items to show
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
'Cricket SA board has a lot to answer for'

12 December 2019 4:58 PM
by
Tags:
Cricket SA
Daily Maverick
Suspended CSA CEO Thabang Moroe
state of SA cricket
Daily Maverick's Craig Ray discusses the 'state of capture' in SA cricket, saying there are still massive problems ahead for CSA.

Amid the chaos in South African cricket Daily Maverick senior sports journalist Craig Ray has penned an article detailing the extent to which he says the governing body was captured by a small group of people.

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham asks Ray about this in-depth look at how the problems besetting Cricket South Africa (CSA) have been papered over and how bad the situation really is.

RELATED: Cricket SA appoints Jacques Faul as acting CEO

The journalist says a lot more will be exposed in the forensic audit that is being called for.

If that's done independently it could lead to more messy information coming out. There are a lot of problems up ahead that haven't been addressed at a leadership level. There are still massive obstacles ahead for cricket.

Craig Ray, Senior sports journalist - Daily Maverick

One of the biggest obstacles he says, is finance - CSA has projected a R654-million loss over the remainder of the current cycle which ends in 2022, but the amount could be much bigger.

It's also unlikely that South Africa will be able to grab a slice of the lucrative T20 "global pie".

Of course the South African Cricketers' Association believe that number's understated by a few hundred million, so if they're to be believed then we're looking at closer to a R1-billion loss.

Craig Ray, Senior sports journalist - Daily Maverick

Why the picture doesn't look good is the next round of international broadcast deals are up for negotiation and there's an expected downturn of 30-40% in the next deal in terms of income because of these global T20 leagues... Quite frankly, South Africa doesn't have a T20 league that's going to attract any global interest.

Craig Ray, Senior sports journalist - Daily Maverick

Ray also discusses other major problems faced by CSA like competition structures and leadership, including the circumstances that led up to the appointment of now-suspended CEO Thabang Moroe.

The board has a lot to answer for... A lot of sources have indicated that there was a very high agenda to 'africanise' cricket... The reality is that he (Moroe) was hopelessly under-qualified for the job.

Craig Ray, Senior sports journalist - Daily Maverick

Listen to the conversation on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


