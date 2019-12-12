Does your dog have behavioural problems? This could be why
Early socialisation is the most important factor in a dog's long-term behavioural wellness, says local expert Taryn Blythe.
If a puppy isn’t properly socialised, they can develop fear and stress responses ore even generalised anxiety when they interact with other humans, dogs and foreign environments.
Puppies have a critical socialisation period. They must be socialised within the first 14 weeks after they are born.
Blythe, a respected animal behaviour practitioner who runs Kommetjie Canine College in Cape Town, says the first and most vital step for raising a well-behaved dog is socialisation.
If the socialisation does not happen correctly, then obedience training and other interventions may not be effective.
Obedience training can be taught to dogs of all ages, she explains.
Kommetjie Canine College helps owners build relationships with their dog through play and positive reinforcement.
According to Blythe, all dogs should be trained if they are taken out into the public on a regular basis.
If you want to take your dog out in public where they are going to be encountering other people and animals, then some form of training needs to be done.Taryn Blythe, Animal behaviour expert
Training can be done at any age, but we cannot take an adult dog that's never been exposed to the outside world and expect them to accept things that they've never encountered before.Taryn Blythe, Animal behaviour expert
Socialising is really the key. If you get a puppy, that is the first thing you need to do.Taryn Blythe, Animal behaviour expert
Yes, any dog can be trained. Provided that they are healthy and there are no serious emotional issues or anything like that.Taryn Blythe, Animal behaviour expert
Listen to the insightful discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
