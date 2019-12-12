Does your dog have behavioural problems? This could be why

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest World
Donovan Thorne on raising a daughter: "It's an awakening" Donovan Thorne talks about the special bond fathers have with their daughters and, how it has made him a better man. 2 December 2019 12:51 PM
'My dad was a part-timer' Austin Malema talks about being a present father Austin Malema believes that teaching his son to be more expressive will help him deal with issues instead of reacting out anger. 28 November 2019 1:59 PM
Next phase of Trump impeachment inquiry heads to judiciary committee After two weeks of public hearings, the impeachment process is expected to heat up as it shifts to the House Judiciary Committee. 26 November 2019 11:35 AM
View all World
'Cricket SA board has a lot to answer for' Daily Maverick's Craig Ray discusses the 'state of capture' in SA cricket, saying there are still massive problems ahead for CSA. 12 December 2019 4:58 PM
Is the 'sponsorless' Two Oceans Marathon being run into the ground? A founding member of Two Oceans has raised red flags about sponsorship issues, financial mismanagement and conflicts of interest. 12 December 2019 11:45 AM
'Power of the ocean forces you to be in the moment, everything else washes away' Roxy Davis runs a surf school in Muizenberg and she dedicates much of her time helping adaptive surfers. 9 December 2019 1:55 PM
View all Sport
Court orders City of Cape Town to stop harassing homeless people A High Court judge has extended an interdict stopping law enforcement officials from issuing fines and harassing homeless people. 13 December 2019 2:30 PM
Load shedding hampers Home Affairs services, but now back online we are assured Department of Home Affairs spokesperson, Siya Qoza, explains how the power outages affected services to verify identities. 13 December 2019 1:54 PM
Mkhwebane fails to dodge personal costs order linked to Estina 'whitewash' The High Court has dismissed the Public Protector's application for leave to appeal the Estina Dairy Farm report ruling. 13 December 2019 1:29 PM
View all Politics
‘South Africans are getting poorer and poorer because of politics’ SAA is a classic example, says Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes Investments. 4 December 2019 8:52 AM
Sars is going to destroy a R6.75 million mountain of clothes on Friday It feels immoral in a country where so many people are too poor to buy their own, bemoans The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield. 28 November 2019 1:31 PM
[WATCH] Rainbow-level multiracial family playing Nando’s ‘Mzansipoli’... LOL! You can play the race card but you’re liable for black tax. White privilege keeps you out of jail and paying etolls is voluntary. 27 November 2019 12:17 PM
View all Opinion
Court orders City of Cape Town to stop harassing homeless people A High Court judge has extended an interdict stopping law enforcement officials from issuing fines and harassing homeless people. 13 December 2019 2:30 PM
Mkhwebane fails to dodge personal costs order linked to Estina 'whitewash' The High Court has dismissed the Public Protector's application for leave to appeal the Estina Dairy Farm report ruling. 13 December 2019 1:29 PM
Holiday road trip ahead? City offering free vehicle safety checks until Friday CAR magazine technical consultant Nicol Louw runs through the vital checks you can get the experts to do and those to do yourself. 13 December 2019 1:26 PM
View all Local
Holiday road trip ahead? City offering free vehicle safety checks until Friday CAR magazine technical consultant Nicol Louw runs through the vital checks you can get the experts to do and those to do yourself. 13 December 2019 1:26 PM
Is juicing really better for you than eating foods whole? Food writer Andrea Burgener argues that while juicing can make a difference to your health, it's not necessarily in a positive way 12 December 2019 7:00 PM
Does your dog have behavioural problems? This could be why While obedience training can be taught to dogs of all ages, there's a small window period for when puppies must be socialised. 12 December 2019 4:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
Eskom saboteurs are the empty suits that are running SA - Sikonathi Mantshantsha The Daily Maverick's Sikonathi Mantshantsha says government leadership is truly to blame for the current Eskom mess. 13 December 2019 2:05 PM
Donald Trump’s new SA ambassador Lana Marks talks trade, rugby and impeachment Refilwe Moloto interviews Marks on her first visit to Cape Town since taking up her new role. 13 December 2019 10:37 AM
Reserve Bank Governer: Our task is not to bail out Eskom or any SOEs Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago highlights responsibilities of Reserve Bank and why interest rates are a tool not policy objective. 13 December 2019 8:37 AM
View all Business
Does your dog have behavioural problems? This could be why

12 December 2019 4:23 PM
by
Tags:
Dog
socialisation
puppy
behavior
animal behaviour
While obedience training can be taught to dogs of all ages, there's a small window period for when puppies must be socialised.

Early socialisation is the most important factor in a dog's long-term behavioural wellness, says local expert Taryn Blythe.

If a puppy isn’t properly socialised, they can develop fear and stress responses ore even generalised anxiety when they interact with other humans, dogs and foreign environments.

Puppies have a critical socialisation period. They must be socialised within the first 14 weeks after they are born.

Picture: Pexels.com

Blythe, a respected animal behaviour practitioner who runs Kommetjie Canine College in Cape Town, says the first and most vital step for raising a well-behaved dog is socialisation.

If the socialisation does not happen correctly, then obedience training and other interventions may not be effective.

Obedience training can be taught to dogs of all ages, she explains.

Kommetjie Canine College helps owners build relationships with their dog through play and positive reinforcement.

According to Blythe, all dogs should be trained if they are taken out into the public on a regular basis.

RELATED: No dog-walking without leashes or permits along Table Mountain National Park

If you want to take your dog out in public where they are going to be encountering other people and animals, then some form of training needs to be done.

Taryn Blythe, Animal behaviour expert

Training can be done at any age, but we cannot take an adult dog that's never been exposed to the outside world and expect them to accept things that they've never encountered before.

Taryn Blythe, Animal behaviour expert

Socialising is really the key. If you get a puppy, that is the first thing you need to do.

Taryn Blythe, Animal behaviour expert

Yes, any dog can be trained. Provided that they are healthy and there are no serious emotional issues or anything like that.

Taryn Blythe, Animal behaviour expert

Listen to the insightful discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:


