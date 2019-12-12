Is juicing really better for you than eating foods whole?

Are you a juice junkie who believes you can juice yourself into an optimal state of health?

Well, food writer and chef Andrea Burgener would say that you are mistaken.

She says the widely-held idea that fruit and vegetables are the healthiest part of your diet, is not necessarily an undisputed fact. And "more" in this context also doesn't automatically equate to "better".

Juicing probably does (make a difference to your health), but not in a positive way. Andrea Burgener, Food writer and chef

It's a bizarre way of thinking according to many other nutritionists who say just because a plate of carrots is good for you, it doesn't follow that 20 plates of carrots are good for you. Andrea Burgener, Food writer and chef

In effect when you're juicing, you're finding a way to get far more of that thing into your body than you could _naturally _eat. Andrea Burgener, Food writer and chef

She uses the example of fruit, which contains a lot of sugar.

Burgener points out that the study of nutrition involves a lot of variables, which makes definitive conclusions difficult.

Then there's also the tricky question of the "healthy person confounder".

There are very few times it is possible for a new thing, or even an old thing that we've been eating, to be tested. Andrea Burgener, Food writer and chef

What always happens with studies on population groups is that when they look at the people, for example, eating a lot of fruit and vegetables, and say 'well they seem to have less disease' you've got what you call a healthy person confounder. Andrea Burgener, Food writer and chef

Because those people have been following the idea they happen to be the people most aware of health issues so you'll also find that those are the people who don't smoke, who drink very moderately, who exercise, who do all these other things that we've been told are good for us. Andrea Burgener, Food writer and chef

She says trying to separate one factor from another in this scenario is virtually impossible.

Burgener contends that there is something strange about doing something for your health - juicing - which goes against eating whole foods in their normal state.

You then don't eat a whole lot of other things that you would have had at that meal. You decide for yourself, this is what is going to get me through the day but perhaps if you'd had a boiled egg you could have actually had more nutrients. Andrea Burgener, Food writer and chef

Listen to Burgener's interesting argument in the audio below: