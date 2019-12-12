Streaming issues? Report here
How to know if your finances are on track after a lousy year

12 December 2019 8:05 PM
by
Tags:
Budget
Personal finance
galileo
How do you measure if you are financially on track after a lousy year?

How do you measure if you are financially on track after a lousy year or five?

Pay your debt - and try to have at least six months of cash reserves.

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital, shares advice with The Money Show.

The best present you can give yourself this season is... pay your debt.

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director - Galileo Capital
pixabay.com

Listen to the interview below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : How to know if your finances are on track after a lousy year


