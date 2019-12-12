How to know if your finances are on track after a lousy year
How do you measure if you are financially on track after a lousy year or five?
Pay your debt - and try to have at least six months of cash reserves.
Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital, shares advice with The Money Show.
The best present you can give yourself this season is... pay your debt.Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director - Galileo Capital
Listen to the interview below.
This article first appeared on 702 : How to know if your finances are on track after a lousy year
