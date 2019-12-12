Eskom: Some solutions right now

What are the immediate and existing solutions to Eskom's generation issues and what about solar or wind options?

Mike Rossouw, Independent energy adviser, says Eskom has more than enough capacity. The problem is poor maintenance and coal.

He told The Money Show that independent power producing should be embraced - with more focus on storage.

Allan Seccombe, Resources Editor at Business Day, also wants to see Nersa ease restrictions on independent power producers

Trucks are dumping coal on the ground, full of muck. This should have been dealt with years ago, but because of political interference this never happened. They have to get back to the old model. Mike Rossouw - Independent energy adviser

