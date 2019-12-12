UK general election: Bad weather will affect turnout, but who will benefit?

Thursday's general election in the UK is being described as the most significant for a generation.

The country's third in less than five years, it's been dubbed the "Brexit election" with millions of Britons expected to deliver their verdict on the crisis around leaving the European Union.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to "deliver Brexit" if the Conservatives win a majority, which is not widely expected.

RELATED: UK voters head to polls in general election that could decide future of Brexit

UK Correspondent Peter Anderson reports that although there's been a steady stream of voters stepping out nation-wide, cold and rainy weather is likely to affect turnout.

Much of the country covered in clouds, heavy rain in parts and some parts of the UK not getting above 5 degrees above freezing. Peter Anderson, UK correspondent

The Brits are turning out across the country typically to community centres, town halls... more unusually we also have pubs, hair salons, a laundrette all acting as polling booths, even a boxing club... Peter Anderson, UK correspondent

Anderson says it remains to be seen which of the frontrunner parties, Conservative or Labour, a low turnout would benefit. He's prepared to speculate on the basis of it being the older or less mobile citizens staying away from polling stations.

You could say that, potentially, older people have tended to support the right-of-centre parties and quite often Conservative Party voters are among that older bracket. You'd then say that they would be penalised, but you could argue that the less mobile - those who can't afford to have a car or relying on their feet - that's the left-of-centre, so the Labour Party supporters. Peter Anderson, UK correspondent

Actually then you could argue that both sides are hampered to some degree by this poor weather. Peter Anderson, UK correspondent

Listen to the conversation in the audio below: