His late mom fought to keep him alive. Today, he graduates cum laude at Stellies

When Aphelele Angel Goldsmith’s mother was pregnant with him, doctors told her she should terminate the pregnancy because of the chances that her child would be stillborn.

She did not listen to their advice and her son was born two months prematurely in 1994.

Today, on Thursday 12 December 2019, Aphelele has graduated with an MSc in Forest Science cum laude from Stellenbosch University.

The 25-year-old was born and raised in Marhewini, a small village in the Libode district in the Eastern Cape.

Aphelele says he beat the odds and made it while facing a poor healthcare and education system where he grew up.

Although his mother passed away when he was still young, Angel says people around him have kept her memory alive.

For me to really make it, I want to say how wonderful God is. Aphelele Angel Goldsmith

When everyone tells me about the situation back then, it was so critical that there was no way that I could possibly make it. Aphelele Angel Goldsmith

As a young scientist, I am motivated to unfreeze the frozen frontiers of science and bring forward my contribution to the world. Aphelele Angel Goldsmith

Listen to him share his remarkably inspiring story:

Image credit: Angel Aphelele Goldsmith on Facebook