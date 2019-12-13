Streaming issues? Report here
MEC Fritz hopes new WC top cop can help take politics out of community policing

13 December 2019 7:44 AM
by
Tags:
SAPS
Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz
Western Cape Police Commissioner Yolisa Matakata
W Cape MEC for Community Safety Albert Fritz discusses the new appointment of Yolisa Matakata as the top cop in the province.

The Western Cape has been without a permanent commissioner for several months with allegations of political interference being cited as the reason for the delay in the appointment of the province's top cop.

On Thursday a former acting national head of the Hawks and 34-year police services veteran Yoliswa Matitaka was appointed to the new Western Cape Police Commissioner.

MEC for Community Safety at W Cape Government discusses the new appointment of Yolisa Matakata as the top cop in the province with Refilwe Moloto.

We absolutely welcome the appointment and gives certainty and stability to the province, and brings her experience. The Premier is elated and we cannot wait to start working with the general immediately.

Albert Fritz, Community Safety MEC - Western Cape Government

She has a 15-year record working in crime intelligence in the Western Cape from where she hails and is a career cop/

A priority for us is to sort out the mess around the Community Police Forums. Take politics out of community policing.

Albert Fritz, Community Safety MEC - Western Cape Government

He says the communities are crying out for help.

We need to start to focus on getting the basics right.

Albert Fritz, Community Safety MEC - Western Cape Government

Listen to the interview below:


