Giant cigarette butts on Cape beaches, don't toss your stompies!
If you see giant cigarette butts scattered on gorgeous Llandudno beach or even strewn across the face of Lion’s Head this Festive Season – it's not your head playing tricks on you.
The giant cigarette butts have been placed there deliberately to not only deface the natural beauty of your surroundings but to get you thinking and talking about the impact of litter on the environment.
CEO of Waste Removal and Recycling (WRAPP) Clive Amsel explains the Kick Butt Campaign.
It is about breaking habits and these installations are something real people can see.Clive Amsel, CEO - Waste Removal and Recycling (WRAPP)
He says the butts are small but very toxic, containing plastic and arsenic.
It gets into the environment in micro-sized bits once it is decomposed.Clive Amsel, CEO - Waste Removal and Recycling (WRAPP)
The butts are also a fire hazard, he says.
The traffic in these areas is quite busy and we have found a lot of butts in those areas, like the beaches, and the mountains.Clive Amsel, CEO - Waste Removal and Recycling (WRAPP)
He says this is a campaign to raise awareness about tossing cigarette butts on the ground rather than in a bin.
They end up in the oceans, rather than the landfills.Clive Amsel, CEO - Waste Removal and Recycling (WRAPP)
Take a listen below:
