Donald Trump’s new SA ambassador Lana Marks talks trade, rugby and impeachment
On 4 October 2019 United States President Donald Trump swore in Eastern Cape native Lana Marks as his new ambassador to South Africa.
Marks is the founder of a wildly successful designer handbag line but has no experience in diplomacy or politics.
She is a member of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club and the two are reportedly closely acquainted.
Marks attended the Clarendon High School for Girls in East London and speaks Xhosa and Afrikaans.
She left South Africa for Bermuda in 1976 after marrying a British psychiatrist.
She moved to Palm Beach (Florida) in 1987 where she has lived ever since.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Marks on her first visit to Cape Town since taking up her new role.
Welcome home!Refilwe Moloto
Business is her priority (although she is attending the Cape Town Sevens) – she’s here to introduce the new United Airlines non-stop flight to Cape Town and to visit several US companies operating in Cape Town.
Despite being the world’s largest economy, the US is only the third biggest trading partner to South Africa (after China and the EU).
…President Trump took great pains to annunciate to me how beautiful Cape Town was… I anticipate our tourism to South Africa increasing exponentially…Lana Marks, US Ambassador to South Africa
You’ve had such enormous success at rugby! I’m thrilled to be here at the Rugby Sevens… We’re about success, and I’m here to support them [Blitzbokke].Lana Marks, US Ambassador to South Africa
Number three [US rank as SA trading partner] is just not good enough. I like number one… Never be concerned! [when asked if SA will become a target of US trade aggression]… I anticipate trade between our countries to skyrocket soon…Lana Marks, US Ambassador to South Africa
President Ramaphosa and President Trump already have chemistry and a wonderful relationship. They’re both extraordinary businessmen, they’re golfers, they’re on the same wavelength completely… Cyril Ramaphosa! Cyril Ramaphosa! Cyril Ramaphosa! [When asked to choose between Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.]Lana Marks, US Ambassador to South Africa
I saw the pictures of Miss Universe on the Empire State Building… She is so poised! She is so magnificent! What an incredible role model for South Africa.Lana Marks, US Ambassador to South Africa
President Trump had a phone conversation! He’s a businessman; he wants to put deals together… There was no illegality [referring to the impeachment process running against Trump]…Lana Marks, US Ambassador to South Africa
For more detail, listen to the entire interview in the audio below.
More from Business
Eskom saboteurs are the empty suits that are running SA - Sikonathi Mantshantsha
The Daily Maverick's Sikonathi Mantshantsha says government leadership is truly to blame for the current Eskom mess.Read More
Reserve Bank Governer: Our task is not to bail out Eskom or any SOEs
Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago highlights responsibilities of Reserve Bank and why interest rates are a tool not policy objective.Read More
How to know if your finances are on track after a lousy year
How do you measure if you are financially on track after a lousy year?Read More
Aramco is now the world's largest listed company
This massive state oil producer is now the world's first $2 trillion company.Read More
How this CEO is putting surplus power back into the Eskom grid
Is there an option for mass solar supply to South Africa in the near future? This entrepreneur thinks so.Read More
Eskom: Some solutions right now
What are the immediate and existing solutions to Eskom's generation issues?Read More
Why we can't place all our SOEs under business rescue
Should we use business rescue to save all our parastatals? Specialist attorney Gareth Cremen explains why that's not a good idea.Read More
'I trust my members. It’s not in their capacity to sabotage Eskom'
"We don’t trust those engineers at Eskom. We don’t trust management and we don’t trust the board," says Joseph Montisetse (NUM).Read More
Task team plans to alleviate Cape Town port congestion
A task team has been created to deal with issues at the Cape Town port, from a shortage of cranes to heavy traffic flows.Read More
I feel quite strongly we all need champions, says Refilwe
Refilwe Moloto shares her thoughts on leadership and the importance of role models.Read More
More from Politics
Court orders City of Cape Town to stop harassing homeless people
A High Court judge has extended an interdict stopping law enforcement officials from issuing fines and harassing homeless people.Read More
Load shedding hampers Home Affairs services, but now back online we are assured
Department of Home Affairs spokesperson, Siya Qoza, explains how the power outages affected services to verify identities.Read More
Mkhwebane fails to dodge personal costs order linked to Estina 'whitewash'
The High Court has dismissed the Public Protector's application for leave to appeal the Estina Dairy Farm report ruling.Read More
'It's very difficult to imagine the EFF without Mr Malema'
Political analyst Ralph Mathekga looks at the upcoming Economic Freedom Fighters National People’s Assembly starting on Friday.Read More
WC top cop Yolisa Matakata expected to stabilise policing in the province
Premier Alan Winde and ANC's Cameron Dugmore are behind Matakata, who's tasked with bringing stability to policing in the province.Read More
Reserve Bank Governer: Our task is not to bail out Eskom or any SOEs
Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago highlights responsibilities of Reserve Bank and why interest rates are a tool not policy objective.Read More
MEC Fritz hopes new WC top cop can help take politics out of community policing
W Cape MEC for Community Safety Albert Fritz discusses the new appointment of Yolisa Matakata as the top cop in the province.Read More
UK general election: Bad weather will affect turnout, but who will benefit?
UK correspondent Peter Anderson gives his take on what's described as UK's most significant election for a generation.Read More
Ministers of tourism and police launch joint tourist safety initiative
The tourism minister says the two departments are "excited" to work together over festive season, and also on a longer-term plan.Read More
Dudu Myeni loses bid to stop Outa bringing delinquency case
Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse says the former SAA board chair has now run out of delaying tactics, case to go ahead in January.Read More