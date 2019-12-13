Daniel Radcliffe plays anti-apartheid hero in new film - Mzansi isn't having it
The official trailer for Daniel Radcliffe's new movie, Escape From Pretoria, has been released and South Africans are not very happy.
The film is based on the real-life story of Tim Jenkin, an anti-apartheid activist who was incarcerated at Pretoria Maximum Security Prison in the 1970s.
Radcliffe stars as Jenkin who made a daring prison escape using wooden keys he carved for a series of doors inside the jail.
The political prisoner was sentenced to 12 years in prison for handing out leaflets supporting the then banned ANC.
The film will premiere next year, but it's already getting some flak online.
Some Twitter users feel that Radcliffe fails to deliver on the South African accent, with some comparing it to a 'Corne and Twakkie' impersonation.
Parts of the movie were shot in Australia and the film does not seem to feature any South African stars - another major grip raised by critics.
Below are some of the responses shared on social media this week:
South Africans are criticizing this drecky film for involving no actual South Africans. I beg to differ: go to 1:06 and it's clear that the dialogue coaches were Corne and Twakkie. Keeping it real in the style of love. @RobVanVuuren @louw_venter https://t.co/KCNWRJtz9A— Tom Eaton (@TomEatonSA) December 12, 2019
The accents in the Escape From Pretoria trailer? Lmao my vok Marelize— Khaya Sithole Stan Account (@NonCuratFlex) December 11, 2019
if you think im a watching a daniel radcliffe movie set in apartheid south africa you are wrong— what would you like you hear my love (@saddiespry) December 12, 2019
so Black people suffered from APartheid all those years only for Harry Potter to "escape from Pretoria" pic.twitter.com/1zXoKiukfD— Heartless (as in .... sad) (@_boxLogik_) December 11, 2019
White guard in the very white movie trailer "Escape from Pretoria" just said to one of the white prisoners: "You are the white Mandela."— Yvonne W (@yvonnewabai) December 11, 2019
Me 👇 pic.twitter.com/nCzI45Iw1X
An apartheid movie about white people with the lead played by a Brit, in a film where everyone sounds like Corné and Twakkie? You can miss me.— Jarn Athern, a tasty smelling bitch (@JonWithTheFace) December 12, 2019
Daniel Radcliffe in: Escape from Pretoria— other becky finished that thesis (@kindofapleb) December 12, 2019
They referred to height using feet
I cannot watch
#EscapeFromPretoria "you the white Mandela" pic.twitter.com/OamVvqmSlx— 💜STARSEED CHILD💜 3sep baby💟💗💜 (@Rudystreetalk) December 11, 2019
So. That #EscapeFromPretoria trailer...— Kevin Hoole (@KevinHoole) December 12, 2019
Like, guys, come on:
- saying "the white mandela" is iffy at best
- WHY was this filmed in Australia??
- we use the METRIC SYSTEM, okes
- and the accents were just all over the place (was @sharlto unavailable? Even @andyserkis was closer)
The accents ... my ears are bleeding 😂 sounds like Corne and Twakkie 😂😂😂 https://t.co/7pivizDE3u— Jennifer Malec (@projectjennifer) December 12, 2019
