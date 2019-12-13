WC top cop Yolisa Matakata expected to stabilise policing in the province
The DA and ANC have both welcomed the appointment of Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata as the provincial police commissioner for the Western Cape.
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says Matakata will need all the support she can get to tackle crime in the province.
We have to give her 100% support. We can't allow politics to get in the middle of it. She's going to have a very tough job.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Cameron Dugmore, leader of the ANC in the provincial parliament, says Matakata is a seasoned professional who is familiar with the region.
Both Dugmore and Winde agree that government officials will have to put politics aside in a concerted effort to improve safety.
Matakata will have the difficult job of deciding how to equitably distributed police resources across the Cape, Dugmore explains.
I see the Lieutenant General as someone who will help us to stabilise and build unity.Cameron Dugmore, opposition leader - Western Cape Legislature
