[BREAKING NEWS] Former Hard Livings leader Rashied Staggie murdered
Put your sword back in its place! For all who draw the sword will die by the sword.Jesus Christ (Matthew 26:52, NIV)
Former Hard Livings leader Rashied Staggie was murdered on Friday morning while sitting in a car in front of his house in Salt River.
Two men reportedly sprayed the car with bullets, killing Staggie, only a few hours after current Hard Livings leader Ballie Tips was shot in the head and died.
This is a breaking news story. Listen to John Maytham (3:00 pm to 6:00 pm) to learn more.
