[BREAKING NEWS] Former Hard Livings leader Rashied Staggie murdered

Put your sword back in its place! For all who draw the sword will die by the sword. Jesus Christ (Matthew 26:52, NIV)

FILE: Rashied Staggie surrounded by his Hard Livings gang in 1996.

Former Hard Livings leader Rashied Staggie was murdered on Friday morning while sitting in a car in front of his house in Salt River.

Two men reportedly sprayed the car with bullets, killing Staggie, only a few hours after current Hard Livings leader Ballie Tips was shot in the head and died.

