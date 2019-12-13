'It's very difficult to imagine the EFF without Mr Malema'
The elective conference of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) begins on Friday 13 December.
The National People’s Assembly will take place at Nasrec in Johannesburg and runs until Monday 16 December.
Clement Manyathela talks to political analyst Ralph Mathekga about his views on the upcoming conference.
It has been a very eventful 6 years and a couple of months...They were very disruptive to the politics of South Africa.Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst
But Mathekga suggests there has been a recent shift.
They are now confronted with some serious difficulties.Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst
Going into the second elective conference, he says there is more of a sense of contest than has been seen within the party previously.
We have had the position of Julius that will not be contested but other positions might be contested.Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst
Also, in public discourse, it is showing the `EFF gradually on the defensive. It has been pushed to the corner.Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst
He believes the party currently requires more consolidation.
It's very difficult to imagine the EFF without Mr Malema.Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst
He says the party has done very well since its inception but where to now?
Will it be stagnant or will it show growth?Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst
Would the party ever become the main opposition? Mathekga says it would have to adjust its extreme positions on certain issues.
It is not a centre-compromising type of part...it would require risky adjustment on their part.Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst
He says the VBS looting accusations and other claims have affected the integrity of the party.
Take a listen below:
[IN PICS]: All set for the EFF Second National People’s Assembly. #EFFNPA2019 pic.twitter.com/QugAqoZ2jI— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) December 13, 2019
Media Briefing on EFF 2nd NPA Registrations https://t.co/5uF6fy8pNv— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) December 13, 2019
