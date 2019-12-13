Eskom saboteurs are the empty suits that are running SA - Sikonathi Mantshantsha

Daily Maverick journalist Sikonathi Mantshantsha says Cabinet ministers are the true Eskom saboteurs.

The state-owned power utility struggled to keep the lights on for more than a week, implementing varying stages of load shedding - including an unprecedented stage 6 on Monday.

While officials look to point the finger at old equipment, wet coal and even sabotage, Mantshantsha says government leadership is truly to blame.

The saboteurs are the empty suits that are running this country. That is where the sabotage is happening. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Associate editor at Scorpio - The Daily Maverick Investigative Unit

