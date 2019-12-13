Mkhwebane fails to dodge personal costs order linked to Estina 'whitewash'

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been denied leave to appeal an order to personally pay the costs of challenging the Estina Dairy Farm court case.

On Friday, the High Court dismissed Mkhwebane's application for leave to appeal the Estina Dairy Farm report ruling which found her office liable for 85% of the legal costs.

Mkhwebane was also ordered to pay 7.5% of the costs out of her own pocket, reports EWN's Nthakoana Ngatane.

Earlier this year, the Democratic Alliance (DA) and rights group Casac took Mkhwebane to court over her 2018 investigative report on the farm project which was described as a whitewash.

The report was set aside and in August Judge Ronel Tolmay ordered the office of the Public Protector to pick up most of the legal costs of the DA and rights group Casac.

She was trying to appeal that order so that both her office and herself don't pay the costs, but she lost today. Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN reporter

Casac's director Lawson Naidoo says they are pleased with the decision to dismiss Mkhwebane's appeal bid.

However, Naidoo expects that the Public Protector will be headed to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) to continue her fight.

The Public Protector has now failed to convince Judge Ronel Tolmay that the matter deserves a hearing in the Supreme Court. Lawson Naidoo, Director of Casac

We are very pleased with the outcome but it would come as no surprise if the Public Protector decides to lodge her own application for leave to appeal with the SCA. Lawson Naidoo, Director of Casac

