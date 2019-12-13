Mkhwebane fails to dodge personal costs order linked to Estina 'whitewash'
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been denied leave to appeal an order to personally pay the costs of challenging the Estina Dairy Farm court case.
On Friday, the High Court dismissed Mkhwebane's application for leave to appeal the Estina Dairy Farm report ruling which found her office liable for 85% of the legal costs.
Mkhwebane was also ordered to pay 7.5% of the costs out of her own pocket, reports EWN's Nthakoana Ngatane.
RELATED: Mkhwebane 'disappointed' over latest legal loss related to Estina report
Earlier this year, the Democratic Alliance (DA) and rights group Casac took Mkhwebane to court over her 2018 investigative report on the farm project which was described as a whitewash.
The report was set aside and in August Judge Ronel Tolmay ordered the office of the Public Protector to pick up most of the legal costs of the DA and rights group Casac.
She was trying to appeal that order so that both her office and herself don't pay the costs, but she lost today.Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN reporter
Casac's director Lawson Naidoo says they are pleased with the decision to dismiss Mkhwebane's appeal bid.
However, Naidoo expects that the Public Protector will be headed to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) to continue her fight.
The Public Protector has now failed to convince Judge Ronel Tolmay that the matter deserves a hearing in the Supreme Court.Lawson Naidoo, Director of Casac
We are very pleased with the outcome but it would come as no surprise if the Public Protector decides to lodge her own application for leave to appeal with the SCA.Lawson Naidoo, Director of Casac
Listen to the full EWN update:
More from Local
Court orders City of Cape Town to stop harassing homeless people
A High Court judge has extended an interdict stopping law enforcement officials from issuing fines and harassing homeless people.Read More
Holiday road trip ahead? City offering free vehicle safety checks until Friday
CAR magazine technical consultant Nicol Louw runs through the vital checks you can get the experts to do and those to do yourself.Read More
[BREAKING NEWS] Former Hard Livings leader Rashied Staggie murdered
The former Hard Livings leader was sitting in a car in front of his house in Salt River when someone sprayed it with bullets.Read More
WC top cop Yolisa Matakata expected to stabilise policing in the province
Premier Alan Winde and ANC's Cameron Dugmore are behind Matakata, who's tasked with bringing stability to policing in the province.Read More
Giant cigarette butts on Cape beaches, don't toss your stompies!
Clive Amsel explains the Kick Butt Campaign to raise awareness around not throwing cigarette butts on the ground.Read More
His late mom fought to keep him alive. Today, he graduates cum laude at Stellies
He wasn't supposed to have been born, now Stellenbosch University grad Aphelele Angel Goldsmith has made it in more ways than one.Read More
'Cricket SA board has a lot to answer for'
Daily Maverick's Craig Ray discusses the 'state of capture' in SA cricket, saying there are still massive problems ahead for CSA.Read More
Yolisa Matakata appointed new WC police commissioner
Police Minister Bheki Cele has announced Yolisa Matakata as the new provincial police commissioner for the Western Cape.Read More
Ministers of tourism and police launch joint tourist safety initiative
The tourism minister says the two departments are "excited" to work together over festive season, and also on a longer-term plan.Read More
Six people killed in KZN family massacre
It’s understood unknown suspects opened fire while a family was watching television on Wednesday night in a township near Durban.Read More
More from Politics
Court orders City of Cape Town to stop harassing homeless people
A High Court judge has extended an interdict stopping law enforcement officials from issuing fines and harassing homeless people.Read More
Load shedding hampers Home Affairs services, but now back online we are assured
Department of Home Affairs spokesperson, Siya Qoza, explains how the power outages affected services to verify identities.Read More
'It's very difficult to imagine the EFF without Mr Malema'
Political analyst Ralph Mathekga looks at the upcoming Economic Freedom Fighters National People’s Assembly starting on Friday.Read More
WC top cop Yolisa Matakata expected to stabilise policing in the province
Premier Alan Winde and ANC's Cameron Dugmore are behind Matakata, who's tasked with bringing stability to policing in the province.Read More
Donald Trump’s new SA ambassador Lana Marks talks trade, rugby and impeachment
Refilwe Moloto interviews Marks on her first visit to Cape Town since taking up her new role.Read More
Reserve Bank Governer: Our task is not to bail out Eskom or any SOEs
Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago highlights responsibilities of Reserve Bank and why interest rates are a tool not policy objective.Read More
MEC Fritz hopes new WC top cop can help take politics out of community policing
W Cape MEC for Community Safety Albert Fritz discusses the new appointment of Yolisa Matakata as the top cop in the province.Read More
UK general election: Bad weather will affect turnout, but who will benefit?
UK correspondent Peter Anderson gives his take on what's described as UK's most significant election for a generation.Read More
Ministers of tourism and police launch joint tourist safety initiative
The tourism minister says the two departments are "excited" to work together over festive season, and also on a longer-term plan.Read More
Dudu Myeni loses bid to stop Outa bringing delinquency case
Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse says the former SAA board chair has now run out of delaying tactics, case to go ahead in January.Read More