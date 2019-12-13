Court orders City of Cape Town to stop harassing homeless people
The City of Cape Town has been told that it cannot act against homeless people found in contravention of controversial municipal by-laws.
On Thursday, the Western Cape High Court reinstated an order that prohibits City authorities from fining and confiscating property belonging to homeless people.
RELATED: Court may sentence Cape Town mayor over fining homeless people - lawyer
The City has come under fire for issuing fines to people living on the streets for obstructing pavements and erecting shelters in "undesignated areas".
Seven homeless people took the City to court seeking a final interdict preventing the so-called 'vagrancy fines'.
Judge Bernard Martin upheld a court order initially granted by Judge Lee Bozalek in September, putting a stop to the fines.
RELATED: Homeless woman on why she's fighting CoCT's 'vagrant fines'
Martin has extended the court order pending a review of the City's controversial bylaws and their constitutionality.
Lucien Lewin, who represents the homeless applicants, says the City has been barred from prosecuting the current fines levied against his clients.
The fines required them to pay an admission of guilt fine or to appear in court. That was suspended in respect of the seven applicants.Lucien Lewin, Director - Dingley Marshall
The order also prevented the City from confiscating property belonging to the seven applicants and all other homeless people.Lucien Lewin, Director - Dingley Marshall
It also interdicted the City from harassing and abusing people who live on the street.Lucien Lewin, Director - Dingley Marshall
Listen to the discussion:
More from Local
Mkhwebane fails to dodge personal costs order linked to Estina 'whitewash'
The High Court has dismissed the Public Protector's application for leave to appeal the Estina Dairy Farm report ruling.Read More
Holiday road trip ahead? City offering free vehicle safety checks until Friday
CAR magazine technical consultant Nicol Louw runs through the vital checks you can get the experts to do and those to do yourself.Read More
[BREAKING NEWS] Former Hard Livings leader Rashied Staggie murdered
The former Hard Livings leader was sitting in a car in front of his house in Salt River when someone sprayed it with bullets.Read More
WC top cop Yolisa Matakata expected to stabilise policing in the province
Premier Alan Winde and ANC's Cameron Dugmore are behind Matakata, who's tasked with bringing stability to policing in the province.Read More
Giant cigarette butts on Cape beaches, don't toss your stompies!
Clive Amsel explains the Kick Butt Campaign to raise awareness around not throwing cigarette butts on the ground.Read More
His late mom fought to keep him alive. Today, he graduates cum laude at Stellies
He wasn't supposed to have been born, now Stellenbosch University grad Aphelele Angel Goldsmith has made it in more ways than one.Read More
'Cricket SA board has a lot to answer for'
Daily Maverick's Craig Ray discusses the 'state of capture' in SA cricket, saying there are still massive problems ahead for CSA.Read More
Yolisa Matakata appointed new WC police commissioner
Police Minister Bheki Cele has announced Yolisa Matakata as the new provincial police commissioner for the Western Cape.Read More
Ministers of tourism and police launch joint tourist safety initiative
The tourism minister says the two departments are "excited" to work together over festive season, and also on a longer-term plan.Read More
Six people killed in KZN family massacre
It’s understood unknown suspects opened fire while a family was watching television on Wednesday night in a township near Durban.Read More
More from Politics
Load shedding hampers Home Affairs services, but now back online we are assured
Department of Home Affairs spokesperson, Siya Qoza, explains how the power outages affected services to verify identities.Read More
Mkhwebane fails to dodge personal costs order linked to Estina 'whitewash'
The High Court has dismissed the Public Protector's application for leave to appeal the Estina Dairy Farm report ruling.Read More
'It's very difficult to imagine the EFF without Mr Malema'
Political analyst Ralph Mathekga looks at the upcoming Economic Freedom Fighters National People’s Assembly starting on Friday.Read More
WC top cop Yolisa Matakata expected to stabilise policing in the province
Premier Alan Winde and ANC's Cameron Dugmore are behind Matakata, who's tasked with bringing stability to policing in the province.Read More
Donald Trump’s new SA ambassador Lana Marks talks trade, rugby and impeachment
Refilwe Moloto interviews Marks on her first visit to Cape Town since taking up her new role.Read More
Reserve Bank Governer: Our task is not to bail out Eskom or any SOEs
Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago highlights responsibilities of Reserve Bank and why interest rates are a tool not policy objective.Read More
MEC Fritz hopes new WC top cop can help take politics out of community policing
W Cape MEC for Community Safety Albert Fritz discusses the new appointment of Yolisa Matakata as the top cop in the province.Read More
UK general election: Bad weather will affect turnout, but who will benefit?
UK correspondent Peter Anderson gives his take on what's described as UK's most significant election for a generation.Read More
Ministers of tourism and police launch joint tourist safety initiative
The tourism minister says the two departments are "excited" to work together over festive season, and also on a longer-term plan.Read More
Dudu Myeni loses bid to stop Outa bringing delinquency case
Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse says the former SAA board chair has now run out of delaying tactics, case to go ahead in January.Read More