Court orders City of Cape Town to stop harassing homeless people

The City of Cape Town has been told that it cannot act against homeless people found in contravention of controversial municipal by-laws.

On Thursday, the Western Cape High Court reinstated an order that prohibits City authorities from fining and confiscating property belonging to homeless people.

The City has come under fire for issuing fines to people living on the streets for obstructing pavements and erecting shelters in "undesignated areas".

Seven homeless people took the City to court seeking a final interdict preventing the so-called 'vagrancy fines'.

Judge Bernard Martin upheld a court order initially granted by Judge Lee Bozalek in September, putting a stop to the fines.

Martin has extended the court order pending a review of the City's controversial bylaws and their constitutionality.

Lucien Lewin, who represents the homeless applicants, says the City has been barred from prosecuting the current fines levied against his clients.

The fines required them to pay an admission of guilt fine or to appear in court. That was suspended in respect of the seven applicants. Lucien Lewin, Director - Dingley Marshall

The order also prevented the City from confiscating property belonging to the seven applicants and all other homeless people. Lucien Lewin, Director - Dingley Marshall

It also interdicted the City from harassing and abusing people who live on the street. Lucien Lewin, Director - Dingley Marshall

