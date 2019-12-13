Load shedding hampers Home Affairs services, but now back online we are assured

Services at Home Affairs offices have been hampered by load shedding in South Africa, causing people not to be able to obtain their travel and other documents on time.

Listeners complained that they had to cancel travel trips because documents were not able to be collected on time.

The Department of Home Affairs spokesperson, Siya Qoza, speaks to Clement Manyathela and acknowledges there was a significant impact on its offices on Wednesday and Thursday.

But from today, most of our offices have come back online...and the technicians are working hard to ensure the few still having challenges are sorted. Siya Qoza, Spokesperson - Department of Home Affairs

Due to load shedding the home affairs offices were unable to access its data centres via servers.

When you come to apply, we need proof to verify that you are who you say you are and that the information matches that which is on our system. Siya Qoza, Spokesperson - Department of Home Affairs

