Hit on Rashied Staggie done to undermine Hard Livings gang, says criminologist

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Weekend Early
03:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 06:20
Weather
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Today at 06:40
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 07:45
Whats on in Cape Town today
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Olivia Van den Heever - Marketing Manager at Shimmy Beach Club
Kyle Shepherd - Jazz pianist, composer and film score composer at ...
Today at 09:10
UK Report
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gavin Grey - UK Correspondent at EWN
Today at 09:20
The Movies
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gayle Edmunds - Movie critic at CapeTalk
Today at 09:45
Music Feature: Kopano Jazz Ensemble
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Angus Hardcastle - Guitarist for the Kopano Jazz Ensemble
Tomorrow at 06:25
Open for callers/Replays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 07:07
Third party insurance and what you should be aware of during the holidays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Christelle Colman - Executive for High-Net-Worth Solutions at Old Mutual Insure
Tomorrow at 07:43
Check your car's a/c before hitting the road
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Troye Henri - Owner of Motolek Montague Gardens
Tomorrow at 08:07
2019 - a busy year on the political landscape
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Ivor Sarakinsky - Lecturer at Wits School Of Governance
Tomorrow at 09:07
The future of Afrikaans in South Africa
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Taj Hargey - Founder and president of the Open Mosque
Dr Conrad Steenkamp
Tomorrow at 09:45
The Africa Report
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Africa
See full line-up
Weekend Early
03:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Donovan Thorne on raising a daughter: "It's an awakening" Donovan Thorne talks about the special bond fathers have with their daughters and, how it has made him a better man. 2 December 2019 12:51 PM
'My dad was a part-timer' Austin Malema talks about being a present father Austin Malema believes that teaching his son to be more expressive will help him deal with issues instead of reacting out anger. 28 November 2019 1:59 PM
Next phase of Trump impeachment inquiry heads to judiciary committee After two weeks of public hearings, the impeachment process is expected to heat up as it shifts to the House Judiciary Committee. 26 November 2019 11:35 AM
View all World
'Cricket SA board has a lot to answer for' Daily Maverick's Craig Ray discusses the 'state of capture' in SA cricket, saying there are still massive problems ahead for CSA. 12 December 2019 4:58 PM
Is the 'sponsorless' Two Oceans Marathon being run into the ground? A founding member of Two Oceans has raised red flags about sponsorship issues, financial mismanagement and conflicts of interest. 12 December 2019 11:45 AM
'Power of the ocean forces you to be in the moment, everything else washes away' Roxy Davis runs a surf school in Muizenberg and she dedicates much of her time helping adaptive surfers. 9 December 2019 1:55 PM
View all Sport
EFF congress begins as Daily Maverick promises legal fight over 'media ban' The party is holding its national elective conference at Nasrec this weekend amid a row over media accreditation. 14 December 2019 11:43 AM
Court orders City of Cape Town to stop harassing homeless people A High Court judge has extended an interdict stopping law enforcement officials from issuing fines and harassing homeless people. 13 December 2019 2:30 PM
Load shedding hampers Home Affairs services, but now back online we are assured Department of Home Affairs spokesperson, Siya Qoza, explains how the power outages affected services to verify identities. 13 December 2019 1:54 PM
View all Politics
‘South Africans are getting poorer and poorer because of politics’ SAA is a classic example, says Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes Investments. 4 December 2019 8:52 AM
Sars is going to destroy a R6.75 million mountain of clothes on Friday It feels immoral in a country where so many people are too poor to buy their own, bemoans The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield. 28 November 2019 1:31 PM
[WATCH] Rainbow-level multiracial family playing Nando’s ‘Mzansipoli’... LOL! You can play the race card but you’re liable for black tax. White privilege keeps you out of jail and paying etolls is voluntary. 27 November 2019 12:17 PM
View all Opinion
Meet Malebo Malope, a PhD student who's now SA's first black genetics counsellor She shares how she went from struggling with the area of study to becoming one of the youngest rising stars in the field. 14 December 2019 12:44 PM
ConCourt rules common purpose must apply to rape: all accomplices equally liable The Constitutional Court has ruled the doctrine of common purpose should be applied to the crime of rape. 14 December 2019 10:51 AM
Mood in Manenberg 'precarious' as analyst fears revenge attacks over Staggie hit An analyst suspects that the brazen killing of Rashied Staggie won't go unpunished and the community of Mannenberg remains alert. 14 December 2019 9:39 AM
View all Local
Holiday road trip ahead? City offering free vehicle safety checks until Friday CAR magazine technical consultant Nicol Louw runs through the vital checks you can get the experts to do and those to do yourself. 13 December 2019 1:26 PM
Is juicing really better for you than eating foods whole? Food writer Andrea Burgener argues that while juicing can make a difference to your health, it's not necessarily in a positive way 12 December 2019 7:00 PM
Does your dog have behavioural problems? This could be why While obedience training can be taught to dogs of all ages, there's a small window period for when puppies must be socialised. 12 December 2019 4:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
Eskom saboteurs are the empty suits that are running SA - Sikonathi Mantshantsha The Daily Maverick's Sikonathi Mantshantsha says government leadership is truly to blame for the current Eskom mess. 13 December 2019 2:05 PM
Donald Trump’s new SA ambassador Lana Marks talks trade, rugby and impeachment Refilwe Moloto interviews Marks on her first visit to Cape Town since taking up her new role. 13 December 2019 10:37 AM
Reserve Bank Governer: Our task is not to bail out Eskom or any SOEs Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago highlights responsibilities of Reserve Bank and why interest rates are a tool not policy objective. 13 December 2019 8:37 AM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Hit on Rashied Staggie done to undermine Hard Livings gang, says criminologist

14 December 2019 9:13 AM
by
Tags:
Rashied Staggie
Gang boss
Hard Livings gang
Rashied Staggie murder
Hard Livings
gang git
Prominent Cape Town gang figure Rashied Staggie was assassinated in his car on Friday by two gunmen in Salt River.

The brazen hit on former Hard Livings gang boss Rashied Staggie is an attempt at undermining the history and leadership of the notorious gang, says criminologist Dr Simon Howell.

The former underworld gang figure died under a hail of bullets outside his home in Salt River on Friday.

RELATED: Former Hard Livings leader Rashied Staggie murdered

His twin brother Rashaad Staggie was killed in a mob attack in 1996 on the same road in which Rashied was killed on Friday.

Although Staggie professed to be reformed, Howell says that his history ultimately followed him.

While the motive of his killing is still unclear, Howell believes that the hit could be linked to internal politics within the gang.

Staggie's murder comes a day after another Hard Livings gang leader was allegedly gunned down in Mitchells Plain on Thursday.

Someone could have ordered a hit.

Dr Simon Howell, Research associate - UCT's Centre of Criminology

It's not a coincidence that the current leader of the Hard Livings was also murdered.

Dr Simon Howell, Research associate - UCT's Centre of Criminology

Police say two gunmen opened fire through the windscreen of the car Staggie was sitting in at the time, reports EWN's Jason Felix.

The 58-year-old was hit by at least four bullets. It's believed that a companion was also wounded in the attack.

Staggie apparently died on route to Groote Schuur hospital.

He was granted parole several years ago after serving more than a decade behind bars for rape in 2003.

Listen to the criminologist in conversation with John Maytham:

Listen to the EWN update:


14 December 2019 9:13 AM
by
Tags:
Rashied Staggie
Gang boss
Hard Livings gang
Rashied Staggie murder
Hard Livings
gang git

More from Local

2019-12-04-malebomalope-uctjpg

Meet Malebo Malope, a PhD student who's now SA's first black genetics counsellor

14 December 2019 12:44 PM

She shares how she went from struggling with the area of study to becoming one of the youngest rising stars in the field.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

constitutional-court-of-south-africajpg

ConCourt rules common purpose must apply to rape: all accomplices equally liable

14 December 2019 10:51 AM

The Constitutional Court has ruled the doctrine of common purpose should be applied to the crime of rape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

160425Staggie06.jpg

Mood in Manenberg 'precarious' as analyst fears revenge attacks over Staggie hit

14 December 2019 9:39 AM

An analyst suspects that the brazen killing of Rashied Staggie won't go unpunished and the community of Mannenberg remains alert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gavel of judge in law court legal 123rflegal 123rf

Court orders City of Cape Town to stop harassing homeless people

13 December 2019 2:30 PM

A High Court judge has extended an interdict stopping law enforcement officials from issuing fines and harassing homeless people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mkhwebane

Mkhwebane fails to dodge personal costs order linked to Estina 'whitewash'

13 December 2019 1:29 PM

The High Court has dismissed the Public Protector's application for leave to appeal the Estina Dairy Farm report ruling.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191206wcgif

Holiday road trip ahead? City offering free vehicle safety checks until Friday

13 December 2019 1:26 PM

CAR magazine technical consultant Nicol Louw runs through the vital checks you can get the experts to do and those to do yourself.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

130923Staggie .jpg

[BREAKING NEWS] Former Hard Livings leader Rashied Staggie murdered

13 December 2019 12:36 PM

The former Hard Livings leader was sitting in a car in front of his house in Salt River when someone sprayed it with bullets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20180223Yolisa Matakata Hawks3

WC top cop Yolisa Matakata expected to stabilise policing in the province

13 December 2019 12:28 PM

Premier Alan Winde and ANC's Cameron Dugmore are behind Matakata, who's tasked with bringing stability to policing in the province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

giant-cigarette-butt-installationjpeg

Giant cigarette butts on Cape beaches, don't toss your stompies!

13 December 2019 11:52 AM

Clive Amsel explains the Kick Butt Campaign to raise awareness around not throwing cigarette butts on the ground.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

aphelele-facebook-imagejpg

His late mom fought to keep him alive. Today, he graduates cum laude at Stellies

12 December 2019 6:09 PM

He wasn't supposed to have been born, now Stellenbosch University grad Aphelele Angel Goldsmith has made it in more ways than one.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Daniel Radcliffe plays anti-apartheid hero in new film - Mzansi isn't having it

Entertainment

EFF congress begins as Daily Maverick promises legal fight over 'media ban'

Politics

Mood in Manenberg 'precarious' as analyst fears revenge attacks over Staggie hit

Local

EWN Highlights

Confidence is key, says head coach Mark Boucher

14 December 2019 6:07 PM

Cape Roads claim 10 lives since the start of long weekend

14 December 2019 4:44 PM

eNCA withdrawal from covering EFF elective conference unfortunate, says Malema

14 December 2019 4:09 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA