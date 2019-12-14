Hit on Rashied Staggie done to undermine Hard Livings gang, says criminologist

The brazen hit on former Hard Livings gang boss Rashied Staggie is an attempt at undermining the history and leadership of the notorious gang, says criminologist Dr Simon Howell.

The former underworld gang figure died under a hail of bullets outside his home in Salt River on Friday.

His twin brother Rashaad Staggie was killed in a mob attack in 1996 on the same road in which Rashied was killed on Friday.

Although Staggie professed to be reformed, Howell says that his history ultimately followed him.

While the motive of his killing is still unclear, Howell believes that the hit could be linked to internal politics within the gang.

Staggie's murder comes a day after another Hard Livings gang leader was allegedly gunned down in Mitchells Plain on Thursday.

Someone could have ordered a hit. Dr Simon Howell, Research associate - UCT's Centre of Criminology

It's not a coincidence that the current leader of the Hard Livings was also murdered. Dr Simon Howell, Research associate - UCT's Centre of Criminology

Police say two gunmen opened fire through the windscreen of the car Staggie was sitting in at the time, reports EWN's Jason Felix.

The 58-year-old was hit by at least four bullets. It's believed that a companion was also wounded in the attack.

Staggie apparently died on route to Groote Schuur hospital.

He was granted parole several years ago after serving more than a decade behind bars for rape in 2003.

Listen to the criminologist in conversation with John Maytham:

Listen to the EWN update: