Mood in Manenberg 'precarious' as analyst fears revenge attacks over Staggie hit

Crime and policing specialists Eldred De Klerk says it's only a matter of time before members of the gang underworld retaliate following the murder of Rashied Staggie.

Staggie, a former leader of the Hard Livings gang, was shot dead on Friday in a suspected hit in Salt River.

RELATED: Hit on Rashied Staggie done to undermine Hard Livings gang, says criminologist

De Klerk believes that other gang figures will want to avenge Staggie's death at some point between now and the early new year.

The hit on Rashied Staggie sends a strong message that nobody is untouchable. Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and community conflict specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

We should expect some repercussions and reprisal over the next while. Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and community conflict specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

Something will happen. This will not go unpunished or unanswered. That's the unfortunate thing. Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and community conflict specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

Meanwhile, Mannenberg ward councillor Mogamat Cassiem says some armed gang members are roaming the streets and remaining alert.

Despite this, Cassiem does not foresee any retaliation or attacks taking place in Mannenberg, which has been relatively peaceful over the past few weeks.

He describes the mood in the community as precarious.

The gangs are walking around with their weapons, but it's more out of fear. But it's generally been quiet. Mogamat Cassiem, Ward councillor - Mannenberg (Ward 46)

There's been nothing at all to give us any indication that previous events led to the murder yesterday. T Mogamat Cassiem, Ward councillor - Mannenberg (Ward 46)

The community is just waiting. It seems to be a precarious atmosphere within the Mannenberg area, not knowing where [the hit] came from or who the enemies are. Mogamat Cassiem, Ward councillor - Mannenberg (Ward 46)

They are just alert at this time. I think there is something unfolding. Mogamat Cassiem, Ward councillor - Mannenberg (Ward 46)

Listen to the expert chat with Africa Melane:

Listen to the ward councillor chat to Africa Melane: