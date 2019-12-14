Mood in Manenberg 'precarious' as analyst fears revenge attacks over Staggie hit
Crime and policing specialists Eldred De Klerk says it's only a matter of time before members of the gang underworld retaliate following the murder of Rashied Staggie.
Staggie, a former leader of the Hard Livings gang, was shot dead on Friday in a suspected hit in Salt River.
RELATED: Hit on Rashied Staggie done to undermine Hard Livings gang, says criminologist
De Klerk believes that other gang figures will want to avenge Staggie's death at some point between now and the early new year.
The hit on Rashied Staggie sends a strong message that nobody is untouchable.Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and community conflict specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
We should expect some repercussions and reprisal over the next while.Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and community conflict specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Something will happen. This will not go unpunished or unanswered. That's the unfortunate thing.Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and community conflict specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Meanwhile, Mannenberg ward councillor Mogamat Cassiem says some armed gang members are roaming the streets and remaining alert.
Despite this, Cassiem does not foresee any retaliation or attacks taking place in Mannenberg, which has been relatively peaceful over the past few weeks.
He describes the mood in the community as precarious.
The gangs are walking around with their weapons, but it's more out of fear. But it's generally been quiet.Mogamat Cassiem, Ward councillor - Mannenberg (Ward 46)
There's been nothing at all to give us any indication that previous events led to the murder yesterday. TMogamat Cassiem, Ward councillor - Mannenberg (Ward 46)
The community is just waiting. It seems to be a precarious atmosphere within the Mannenberg area, not knowing where [the hit] came from or who the enemies are.Mogamat Cassiem, Ward councillor - Mannenberg (Ward 46)
They are just alert at this time. I think there is something unfolding.Mogamat Cassiem, Ward councillor - Mannenberg (Ward 46)
Listen to the expert chat with Africa Melane:
Listen to the ward councillor chat to Africa Melane:
More from Local
Meet Malebo Malope, a PhD student who's now SA's first black genetics counsellor
She shares how she went from struggling with the area of study to becoming one of the youngest rising stars in the field.Read More
ConCourt rules common purpose must apply to rape: all accomplices equally liable
The Constitutional Court has ruled the doctrine of common purpose should be applied to the crime of rape.Read More
Hit on Rashied Staggie done to undermine Hard Livings gang, says criminologist
Prominent Cape Town gang figure Rashied Staggie was assassinated in his car on Friday by two gunmen in Salt River.Read More
Court orders City of Cape Town to stop harassing homeless people
A High Court judge has extended an interdict stopping law enforcement officials from issuing fines and harassing homeless people.Read More
Mkhwebane fails to dodge personal costs order linked to Estina 'whitewash'
The High Court has dismissed the Public Protector's application for leave to appeal the Estina Dairy Farm report ruling.Read More
Holiday road trip ahead? City offering free vehicle safety checks until Friday
CAR magazine technical consultant Nicol Louw runs through the vital checks you can get the experts to do and those to do yourself.Read More
[BREAKING NEWS] Former Hard Livings leader Rashied Staggie murdered
The former Hard Livings leader was sitting in a car in front of his house in Salt River when someone sprayed it with bullets.Read More
WC top cop Yolisa Matakata expected to stabilise policing in the province
Premier Alan Winde and ANC's Cameron Dugmore are behind Matakata, who's tasked with bringing stability to policing in the province.Read More
Giant cigarette butts on Cape beaches, don't toss your stompies!
Clive Amsel explains the Kick Butt Campaign to raise awareness around not throwing cigarette butts on the ground.Read More
His late mom fought to keep him alive. Today, he graduates cum laude at Stellies
He wasn't supposed to have been born, now Stellenbosch University grad Aphelele Angel Goldsmith has made it in more ways than one.Read More