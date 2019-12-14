EFF congress begins as Daily Maverick promises legal fight over 'media ban'

The Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) leader Julius Malema has opened the party's second national elective conference, currently underway at Nasrec near Soweto.

The red berets are expected to spend the long weekend reflecting on the party's growth, electing new leadership and reviewing its policies.

At the same time, the EFF has come under fire for banning several journalists from covering its congress.

Journalists from Daily Maverick and its investigative units Scorpio and amaBhungane were not granted media accreditation.

The Daily Maverick has confirmed that it will be taking the matter to court next year.

"We, at Daily Maverick, believe that the EFF’s ‘ban’ is unconstitutional and intend to test it in court in the new year", a statement from Editor-in-Chief Branko Brkic reads.

The EFF has had a fraught relationship with several journalists over the years.

The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) has condemned the party for blocking the media house from attending its conference.

Below are some pictures of the conference as it opened on Saturday morning:

Images: EWN Multimedia reporter Sethembiso Zulu