Meet Malebo Malope, a PhD student who's now SA's first black genetics counsellor
University of Cape Town (UCT) PhD student Malebo Malope made history as the first black genetics counsellor in South Africa.
Genetic counsellors are medical professionals who have specialised education in genetics and counselling.
They provide support to patients that need help making medical decisions about their genetic conditions, Malope explains.
A genetic counsellor speaks to clients. We inform them of the medical and genetic aspects of the condition that they or their family member has.Malebo Malope
We help them to adapt to the information or diagnosis, providing emotional and psychosocial support.Malebo Malope
We help to facilitate the decision-making process by helping them to make well-informed decisions.Malebo Malope
The 27-year-old shares how she went from struggling with the area of study to becoming one of the youngest rising stars in the field.
Listen to her share her inspiring story on Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane:
