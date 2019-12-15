Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
arrow_forward
Local

[VIDEO] EFF members pepper sprayed during scuffle after new leadership appointed

15 December 2019 9:34 AM
by
Tags:
EFF leader Julius Malema
Floyd Shivambu
EFF elective conference
scuffle at EFF elective conference
The scuffle took place at the EFF elective conference where Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu were re-elected to top positions.

Delegates at the Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) second national elective conference were pepper sprayed during a scuffle with the security team.

Reports say four EFF members had to be rushed to hospital after the incident at Nasrec in Johannesburg.

The confrontation happened in the dining hall after the party's new leadership had been appointed.

Julius Malema and his second-in-command Floyd Shivambu retained their positions as president and deputy president, but the rest of the EFF's top six are new.

Shivambu was challenged by Advocate Dali Mpofu, but the former chairperson was unable to reach the threshold of nominations to stand for deputy. MP Veronica Mente replaces Mpofu as chair.

MP Marshall Dlamini is the new EFF secretary-general, replacing Godrich Gardee.

The red berets' elective conference started amid a furore over the apparent banning of journalists from the Daily Maverick and investigative units Scorpio and amaBhungane.

The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) condemned the move and eNCA took a "principled decision" to stop covering the event.


