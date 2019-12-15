[VIDEO] EFF members pepper sprayed during scuffle after new leadership appointed

Delegates at the Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) second national elective conference were pepper sprayed during a scuffle with the security team.

Reports say four EFF members had to be rushed to hospital after the incident at Nasrec in Johannesburg.

Scuffle breaks out at the EFF elective conference after new leadership is appointed. #EFF2ndNPA pic.twitter.com/bpGDd1vyCH — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 15, 2019

The confrontation happened in the dining hall after the party's new leadership had been appointed.

Julius Malema and his second-in-command Floyd Shivambu retained their positions as president and deputy president, but the rest of the EFF's top six are new.

Shivambu was challenged by Advocate Dali Mpofu, but the former chairperson was unable to reach the threshold of nominations to stand for deputy. MP Veronica Mente replaces Mpofu as chair.

MP Marshall Dlamini is the new EFF secretary-general, replacing Godrich Gardee.

*President - @Julius_S_Malema

*Deputy Pres - @FloydShivambu

*National Chair - Veronica Mente

*Secretary Gen - Marshall Dlamini

*Dep Sec Gen - Poppy Mailola

*Nat Treasurer - Omphile Maotwe



TM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 14, 2019

The red berets' elective conference started amid a furore over the apparent banning of journalists from the Daily Maverick and investigative units Scorpio and amaBhungane.

The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) condemned the move and eNCA took a "principled decision" to stop covering the event.