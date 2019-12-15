'Inspirational Blitzboks have taken game to a different level' - Bryan Habana

South African rugby is riding high - after the Springboks lifted the Webb Ellis trophy, the Blitzboks bagged the Dubai Sevens title.

On Weekend Breakfast, Africa Melane chats to HSBC ambassador and former Springbok Bryan Habana about the team and this weekend's Cape Town Sevens.

Habana says he's been "absolutely loving" the event in the Mother City.

It's absolutely brilliant to see the City of Cape Town putting on such an incredible international event... long may the enjoyment continue. Bryan Habana, Former Springbok

The former Springbok has high praise for the Blitzboks, saying they've taken the standard of play "to another level" over the last decade or so.

A fantastic year and a fantastic opportunity with the Olympics at the end of this season... Competition for places is only going to bring the best out of the players. Bryan Habana, Former Springbok

Habana says their performance and also the brotherhood the team has formed is inspirational.

We're all extremely proud... They're a team of guys who actually come together and not only put their hands up, they punch so far above their weight in terms of side comparison to other teams on the circuit. Bryan Habana, Former Springbok

Habana also chats about developing grassroots talent and his role as an HNBC ambassador.

Take a listen: