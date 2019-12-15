'Inspirational Blitzboks have taken game to a different level' - Bryan Habana
South African rugby is riding high - after the Springboks lifted the Webb Ellis trophy, the Blitzboks bagged the Dubai Sevens title.
On Weekend Breakfast, Africa Melane chats to HSBC ambassador and former Springbok Bryan Habana about the team and this weekend's Cape Town Sevens.
Habana says he's been "absolutely loving" the event in the Mother City.
It's absolutely brilliant to see the City of Cape Town putting on such an incredible international event... long may the enjoyment continue.Bryan Habana, Former Springbok
The former Springbok has high praise for the Blitzboks, saying they've taken the standard of play "to another level" over the last decade or so.
A fantastic year and a fantastic opportunity with the Olympics at the end of this season... Competition for places is only going to bring the best out of the players.Bryan Habana, Former Springbok
Habana says their performance and also the brotherhood the team has formed is inspirational.
We're all extremely proud... They're a team of guys who actually come together and not only put their hands up, they punch so far above their weight in terms of side comparison to other teams on the circuit.Bryan Habana, Former Springbok
Habana also chats about developing grassroots talent and his role as an HNBC ambassador.
Take a listen:
More from Sport
'Cricket SA board has a lot to answer for'
Daily Maverick's Craig Ray discusses the 'state of capture' in SA cricket, saying there are still massive problems ahead for CSA.Read More
Is the 'sponsorless' Two Oceans Marathon being run into the ground?
A founding member of Two Oceans has raised red flags about sponsorship issues, financial mismanagement and conflicts of interest.Read More
'Power of the ocean forces you to be in the moment, everything else washes away'
Roxy Davis runs a surf school in Muizenberg and she dedicates much of her time helping adaptive surfers.Read More
Is Cricket SA making suspended CEO Thabang Moroe its scapegoat?
Independent Media cricket journalist Zaahier Adams questions why the CSA board remains untouched amid the upheaval in the game.Read More
Cricket SA appoints Jacques Faul as acting CEO
CSA made the announcement on Saturday after Friday's suspension of Thabang Moroe, following a week of upheaval.Read More
CSA needs a total cleanout, says cricket writer Stuart Hess
It's been a rough week for Cricket SA and they have a long way to go before regaining public trust, says writer Stuart Hess.Read More
Cricket SA boss Thabang Moroe suspended, after Standard Bank sponsor pulls out
Cricket South Africa confirmed the suspension of CEO Thabang Moroe as the organisation tries to put out fires on several fronts.Read More
Differently abled Tarryn Tomlinson is climbing Kilimanjaro for a worthy cause
Tarryn developed rheumatoid arthritis at age 18 and is dedicated to helping create accessible spaces for wheelchair access.Read More
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi joins Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sports
Rugby start Siya Kolisi has signed a deal with Roc Nation Sports International, the agency founded by hip hop mogul Jay-Z.Read More
'Not an overstatement to call CSA's Thabang Moroe the Jacob Zuma of cricket'
Analyst Judith February says factionalism and naked racism being used as a card against those who want to stop the freeloading.Read More