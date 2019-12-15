SA journo Shiraaz Mohamed ‘escapes’ from captivity in Syria - reports

South African photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed has reportedly escaped from captivity in Syria, where he was taken hostage by unknown armed men in January 2017.

The news comes from international aid group group Gift of the Givers - founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman says they received the information from unknown sources.

The details are sketchy but we were told that Shiraaz 'escaped' from captivity and at some point was assisted by 'friendly' people who were very aware of his case, given the huge publicity Gift of the Givers initiated worldwide around his capture. Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder - Gift of the Givers

In April this year, Gift of the Givers received a video of Mohamed pleading for the South African government to assist in securing his freedom.

Sooliman says after receiving the news that the Mohamed is now reportedly free, he was provided with photographs to prove the identity of the person "helped" to escape.

One of the pictures was said to have been taken just before Mohamed was handed over to Turkish intelligence.

Gift of the Givers withdrew from working on the case in June, but has informed the journalist's family and the South African government of the development.

Sooliman says they are now waiting for government to make contact with Turkish officials to bring Mohamed home.