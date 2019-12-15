SA journo Shiraaz Mohamed ‘escapes’ from captivity in Syria - reports
South African photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed has reportedly escaped from captivity in Syria, where he was taken hostage by unknown armed men in January 2017.
The news comes from international aid group group Gift of the Givers - founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman says they received the information from unknown sources.
The details are sketchy but we were told that Shiraaz 'escaped' from captivity and at some point was assisted by 'friendly' people who were very aware of his case, given the huge publicity Gift of the Givers initiated worldwide around his capture.Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder - Gift of the Givers
In April this year, Gift of the Givers received a video of Mohamed pleading for the South African government to assist in securing his freedom.
RELATED: 'We have a very strong suspicion of who it is, but I cannot mention it now'
Sooliman says after receiving the news that the Mohamed is now reportedly free, he was provided with photographs to prove the identity of the person "helped" to escape.
One of the pictures was said to have been taken just before Mohamed was handed over to Turkish intelligence.
Gift of the Givers withdrew from working on the case in June, but has informed the journalist's family and the South African government of the development.
Sooliman says they are now waiting for government to make contact with Turkish officials to bring Mohamed home.
We have informed Shiraaz's family, Minister Naledi Pandor and Consular Services at DIRCO (Department of International Relations and Cooperation). All have acknowledged our messages.Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder - Gift of the Givers
More from World
UK general election: Bad weather will affect turnout, but who will benefit?
UK correspondent Peter Anderson gives his take on what's described as UK's most significant election for a generation.Read More
UK voters head to polls in general election that could decide future of Brexit
Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to secure a majority government so that he can "get Brexit done" as promised.Read More
Fatherhood and daughters: Here's why Mpho Popps takes his daughter on dates
Mpho Popps shares his views about modelling to his daughter what a good relationship with a man should look like.Read More
Live audience was behind Zozibini Tunzi's 'very regal quality and authenticity''
American journalist Alexis Loinaz was at the Miss Universe pageant and says Zozibini represents a sea-change in pageantry.Read More
"There's no monetary value on your presence as a dad"
Kabelo Thathe explains how his journey to fatherhood has helped him become the best dad that he can be.Read More
[WATCH] Congratulations Miss Universe 2019, SA's Zozibini Tunzi
South Africa has taken the crown at the Miss Universe pageant.Read More
2019 concludes decade of 'exceptional global heat and high-impact weather'
The World Meteorological Organization says 2019 is set to be second or third warmest year on record.Read More
Bongani Bingwa: You make choices that'll have lasting consequences for your kids
Fatherhood is one of the most consequential things you can do in your life and, yet nobody expects you to be prepared for it.Read More
Donovan Thorne on raising a daughter: "It's an awakening"
Donovan Thorne talks about the special bond fathers have with their daughters and, how it has made him a better man.Read More
'My dad was a part-timer' Austin Malema talks about being a present father
Austin Malema believes that teaching his son to be more expressive will help him deal with issues instead of reacting out anger.Read More
More from Local
Acsa to review Pickup and Go free parking limit at CT International Airport
Acsa general manager Deon Cloete responds to listener complaints and gives an update on mulit-billon rand airport upgrade.Read More
[VIDEO] EFF members pepper sprayed during scuffle after new leadership appointed
The scuffle took place at the EFF elective conference where Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu were re-elected to top positions.Read More
ConCourt rules common purpose must apply to rape: all accomplices equally liable
The Constitutional Court has ruled the doctrine of common purpose should be applied to the crime of rape.Read More
Mood in Manenberg 'precarious' as analyst fears revenge attacks over Staggie hit
An analyst suspects that the brazen killing of Rashied Staggie won't go unpunished and the community of Mannenberg remains alert.Read More
Hit on Rashied Staggie done to undermine Hard Livings gang, says criminologist
Prominent Cape Town gang figure Rashied Staggie was assassinated in his car on Friday by two gunmen in Salt River.Read More
Court orders City of Cape Town to stop harassing homeless people
A High Court judge has extended an interdict stopping law enforcement officials from issuing fines and harassing homeless people.Read More
Mkhwebane fails to dodge personal costs order linked to Estina 'whitewash'
The High Court has dismissed the Public Protector's application for leave to appeal the Estina Dairy Farm report ruling.Read More
[BREAKING NEWS] Former Hard Livings leader Rashied Staggie murdered
The former Hard Livings leader was sitting in a car in front of his house in Salt River when someone sprayed it with bullets.Read More
WC top cop Yolisa Matakata expected to stabilise policing in the province
Premier Alan Winde and ANC's Cameron Dugmore are behind Matakata, who's tasked with bringing stability to policing in the province.Read More
Giant cigarette butts on Cape beaches, don't toss your stompies!
Clive Amsel explains the Kick Butt Campaign to raise awareness around not throwing cigarette butts on the ground.Read More