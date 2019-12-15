Acsa to review Pickup and Go free parking limit at CT International Airport
Big changes are coming at Cape Town International Airport as Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) embarks upon a multi-billion rand upgrade, set to take a number of years.
RELATED: Cpt International Airport's R7 billion upgrade will boost local economy
Responding to a listener's complaint about the 20-minute time limit at the Pickup and Go area, Acsa general manager Deon Cloete notes that this will move to Parkade B in early March next year.
He explains that the free parking time was cut from 30 minutes to bring it in line with other airports and also to ease congestion.
However, caller Ken says 20 minutes does not allow enough time to collect a passenger and leave.
Sometimes their baggage takes five or ten minutes and by then you've run out of time.Ken, Caller
Cloete acknowledges that this is a common complaint and pledged to review the situation once the relocation to Parkade B is done.
We'll do the transition and then the team will very carefully review, but ultimately we want to make sure it works so if we need to revise the time at that stage we will do so.Deon Cloete, General manager - Acsa
Another urgent complaint concerns people who try and "beat the gate" when they've exceeded 20 minutes.
In a whatsapp message, listener Ken says e-hailing service drivers especially are guilty of this and cause congestion when they're not allowed in the next time because their license plates have been recorded.
Cloete says behaviour needs to change and they have been in communication with these companies, Uber amongst them.
They have been generally very responsive and responsible, so we hope this is really something we can nip in the bud.Deon Cloete, General manager - Acsa
Cloete also discusses the transition period involving the relocation of international arrivals, saying there will be no drop in standards. The new international terminal is expected to open 3-4 years from now.
Listen to the conversation on Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane:
