[VIDEO] Donations of socks stream in to keep chipmunks warm over Christmas

When a Wiltshire wildlife park launched a winter sock appeal for its family of chipmunks, it had no idea it would be overwhelmed by donations.

The cute rodents use the human footwear as sleeping bags during the colder months and to store their food.

At this time of year when it starts getting a bit chillier, they're going to need one at least one sock for a bed and one sock to keep all their food in. We need a constant supply of socks because they will nibble holes through them as well. Alexa Maultby , Longleat Safari Park

After hundreds of pairs streamed in from as far afield as New Zealand though, Longleat Safari Park has now had to ask the public to stop.

Staff have expressed their gratitude for animal lovers' sock generosity and say the leftover bounty will be used as bedding for some of the park's other residents.

🧦 Well we're feeling rather socktastic! We have been overwhelmed by the thousands of socks we've received... Thank you so much from all of us here at Longleat!

we want to stress how grateful we are! We now have enough for a lifetime and no longer need any more. 🐿️ pic.twitter.com/9UEoHNTE9e — Longleat (@Longleat) December 3, 2019

