[VIDEO] Donations of socks stream in to keep chipmunks warm over Christmas
When a Wiltshire wildlife park launched a winter sock appeal for its family of chipmunks, it had no idea it would be overwhelmed by donations.
The cute rodents use the human footwear as sleeping bags during the colder months and to store their food.
At this time of year when it starts getting a bit chillier, they're going to need one at least one sock for a bed and one sock to keep all their food in. We need a constant supply of socks because they will nibble holes through them as well.Alexa Maultby , Longleat Safari Park
After hundreds of pairs streamed in from as far afield as New Zealand though, Longleat Safari Park has now had to ask the public to stop.
Staff have expressed their gratitude for animal lovers' sock generosity and say the leftover bounty will be used as bedding for some of the park's other residents.
🧦 Well we're feeling rather socktastic! We have been overwhelmed by the thousands of socks we've received... Thank you so much from all of us here at Longleat!— Longleat (@Longleat) December 3, 2019
we want to stress how grateful we are! We now have enough for a lifetime and no longer need any more. 🐿️ pic.twitter.com/9UEoHNTE9e
Images: Screengrabs from video appeal @Longleat on Twitter
More from Lifestyle
Is juicing really better for you than eating foods whole?
Food writer Andrea Burgener argues that while juicing can make a difference to your health, it's not necessarily in a positive wayRead More
Does your dog have behavioural problems? This could be why
While obedience training can be taught to dogs of all ages, there's a small window period for when puppies must be socialised.Read More
Drop the good/bad labels - How to help develop healthy eating habits in kids
Clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer says it's parents who need to rethink their tendency to label food as good or bad.Read More
Holiday road trip ahead? City offering free vehicle safety checks until Friday
CAR magazine technical consultant Nicol Louw runs through the vital checks you can get the experts to do and those to do yourself.Read More
'My kids are better than me' - Prof. Jonathan Jansen on effective parenting
The influential professor of education discusses the importance of reinforcing the values you are trying to teach your children.Read More
Fatherhood and daughters: Here's why Mpho Popps takes his daughter on dates
Mpho Popps shares his views about modelling to his daughter what a good relationship with a man should look like.Read More
Why you should take your boredom more seriously
Your boredom is very insightful. Writer Anna Hartford shares her thoughts on why we should be more invested in understanding it.Read More
'I feel as though I can conquer the world' - double lung-transplant recipient
Tanya Bothma and Dr Dr Greg Calligaro chat to Pippa Hudson on the second anniversary of the life-changing procedure.Read More
25 of the best books to read or gift this holiday season
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson reflects on some of the best books released this year and discusses a few gems with local publishers.Read More
Block all pornography in SA, for the children! - Law Reform Commission of SA
If your child has a phone, she’s seen pornography. Refilwe Moloto interviews Dean McCoubrey of online safety firm MySocialLife.Read More