Julius Malema wants EFF to lead a 'United States of Africa'
Julius Malema has spelled out the Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) ambitious vision to lead the entire continent to economic freedom.
Over the weekend Malema was re-elected unopposed as president of the party at its elective conference, which is still wrapping up.
This is how he described his vision of a "United States of Africa":
Our vision is not these small-minded things that you are thinking about. We want to lead Africa. We want a United States of Africa with one currency, with one economy, with one judiciary.Julius Malema, President - EFF
This is reminiscent of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's dream of a "United States of Africa" as a way for the continent to develop without Western interference.
At a press conference on Sunday, Malema denied he is a dictator.
My thing of being elected unopposed is very simple - I work very hard.Julius Malema, President - EFF
Watch him deliver this statement here:
