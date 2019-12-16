Julius Malema wants EFF to lead a 'United States of Africa'

Julius Malema has spelled out the Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) ambitious vision to lead the entire continent to economic freedom.

Over the weekend Malema was re-elected unopposed as president of the party at its elective conference, which is still wrapping up.

This is how he described his vision of a "United States of Africa":

Our vision is not these small-minded things that you are thinking about. We want to lead Africa. We want a United States of Africa with one currency, with one economy, with one judiciary. Julius Malema, President - EFF

This is reminiscent of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's dream of a "United States of Africa" as a way for the continent to develop without Western interference.

At a press conference on Sunday, Malema denied he is a dictator.

My thing of being elected unopposed is very simple - I work very hard. Julius Malema, President - EFF

Watch him deliver this statement here: