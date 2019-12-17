Daily Maverick 10 years on: 'People said we're crazy but we stuck to our guns'

The Daily Maverick and its team of investigative reporters have played a pivotal role in exposing the rot in South Africa and now celebrate 10 years of its existence.

Daily Maverick publisher and CEO Styli Charalambous chats to Refilwe Moloto about the book We Have A Game Changer by Tudor Caradoc-Davies, Tiara Walters and Fran Beighton.

It gives us a look behind the scenes at the sacrifices, danger, and endeavour that goes into cracking stories that expose the wheelings and dealings that go on in the annals of power.

How have they managed to continue doing this despite a great deal of opposition?

A lot of stubbornness... kept us going, and also in doing news and narratives and investigative journalism in the way that you want to do it. Styli Charalambous, Publisher and CEP - Daily Maverick

It was never about chasing clicks, or clickbaity headlines. it wasn't about volume. Styli Charalambous, Publisher and CEP - Daily Maverick

He gives credit to the editor-in-chief and founder Branko Brkic who set the bar on how the tone of the online publication.

We haven't wavered since Day 1. it was to bring quality long-form journalism to the internet. People said we were crazy and we probably are, but that's what we did, we stuck to our guns. Styli Charalambous, Publisher and CEP - Daily Maverick

Funding an independent digital media politically-focused publication has been challenging, he says.

Daily Maverick has relied on a combination of grant funding, shareholder investment, members and readers.

Take a listen below: