Daily Maverick 10 years on: 'People said we're crazy but we stuck to our guns'

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 06:25
Ergonomics regulations passed
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dale Kennedy - CEO of Ergomax Holdings and was one of the first MSc graduates in ergonomics in South Africa
Today at 06:41
Wanderlust Wednesdays : Tourism Downturn
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Christelle Grohmann - Director of the Specialist Tourism Unit at BDO South Africa
Today at 07:07
Court Grants Reprieve to remove Refugees from Methodist Church Greenmarket Square
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
JP Smith
Today at 07:22
I Feel Quite Strongly About This! with Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:07
Drag Race Superstar
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alaska 5000
Today at 08:21
14000 Prisoners Prematurely Pardoned
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Vanessa Padayachee
Today at 10:08
Politics - US Impeachment and the UK
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Audrey Tinline - BBC Journalist
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of Talk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Donovan Thorne on raising a daughter: "It's an awakening" Donovan Thorne talks about the special bond fathers have with their daughters and, how it has made him a better man. 2 December 2019 12:51 PM
'My dad was a part-timer' Austin Malema talks about being a present father Austin Malema believes that teaching his son to be more expressive will help him deal with issues instead of reacting out anger. 28 November 2019 1:59 PM
Next phase of Trump impeachment inquiry heads to judiciary committee After two weeks of public hearings, the impeachment process is expected to heat up as it shifts to the House Judiciary Committee. 26 November 2019 11:35 AM
View all World
'Inspirational Blitzboks have taken game to a different level' - Bryan Habana The HSBC ambassador and former Springbok talks rugby and developing grassroots talent. 15 December 2019 11:38 AM
'Cricket SA board has a lot to answer for' Daily Maverick's Craig Ray discusses the 'state of capture' in SA cricket, saying there are still massive problems ahead for CSA. 12 December 2019 4:58 PM
Is the 'sponsorless' Two Oceans Marathon being run into the ground? A founding member of Two Oceans has raised red flags about sponsorship issues, financial mismanagement and conflicts of interest. 12 December 2019 11:45 AM
View all Sport
Early release of prisoners could be political move, says criminal reform expert Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe and jailed King Dalindyebo are among the prisoners granted a special remission of sentence. 17 December 2019 5:52 PM
EFF will be more radical as it prepares for 2021 municipal elections - Mathekga Dr Ralph Mathekga says the EFF has emerged from its elective conference ready to crank up the heat and escalate its radical agenda... 17 December 2019 4:45 PM
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in August 2019 (a fascinating lookback) These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during August of the past year. 17 December 2019 3:08 PM
View all Politics
‘South Africans are getting poorer and poorer because of politics’ SAA is a classic example, says Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes Investments. 4 December 2019 8:52 AM
Sars is going to destroy a R6.75 million mountain of clothes on Friday It feels immoral in a country where so many people are too poor to buy their own, bemoans The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield. 28 November 2019 1:31 PM
[WATCH] Rainbow-level multiracial family playing Nando’s ‘Mzansipoli’... LOL! You can play the race card but you’re liable for black tax. White privilege keeps you out of jail and paying etolls is voluntary. 27 November 2019 12:17 PM
View all Opinion
Refugees unlikely to leave CT church without alternative shelter - Braam Hanekom The City of Cape Town says it can't give refugees emergency shelter after seeking an order to have them removed from the church. 17 December 2019 6:16 PM
District Six claimants await final plan on restitution process Over 900 claimants are awaiting a clear plan from the government which should see them in their new homes in the next three years. 17 December 2019 5:19 PM
Tragic drowning at Blue Rock raises more red flags on water park's safety A man drowned at Blue Rock last week. Eyewitnesses claim that management failed to act and had no safety procedures in place. 17 December 2019 4:12 PM
View all Local
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in August 2019 (a fascinating lookback) These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during August of the past year. 17 December 2019 3:08 PM
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in July 2019 (a fascinating lookback) These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during July of the past year. 17 December 2019 1:54 PM
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in June 2019 (a fascinating lookback) These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during June of the past year. 17 December 2019 1:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
What does Boris Johnson's thumping majority mean ? Britain's Tories are triumphant. Prime Minister Boris Johnson won with a large majority. 17 December 2019 7:26 PM
There is a danger that the wage gender gap may get bigger The World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap 2019 is under the sppotlight. 17 December 2019 6:38 PM
SA's energy policy - why are we not using more renewable energy? Why is the implementation of new energy laws not sped up? 17 December 2019 6:35 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Daily Maverick 10 years on: 'People said we're crazy but we stuck to our guns'

17 December 2019 7:16 AM
by
Tags:
Daily Maverick
investigative journalism
Daily Maverick publisher and CEO Styli Charalambous says its aim has been to bring quality long-form journalism to the internet.

The Daily Maverick and its team of investigative reporters have played a pivotal role in exposing the rot in South Africa and now celebrate 10 years of its existence.

Daily Maverick publisher and CEO Styli Charalambous chats to Refilwe Moloto about the book We Have A Game Changer by Tudor Caradoc-Davies, Tiara Walters and Fran Beighton.

It gives us a look behind the scenes at the sacrifices, danger, and endeavour that goes into cracking stories that expose the wheelings and dealings that go on in the annals of power.

How have they managed to continue doing this despite a great deal of opposition?

A lot of stubbornness... kept us going, and also in doing news and narratives and investigative journalism in the way that you want to do it.

Styli Charalambous, Publisher and CEP - Daily Maverick

It was never about chasing clicks, or clickbaity headlines. it wasn't about volume.

Styli Charalambous, Publisher and CEP - Daily Maverick

He gives credit to the editor-in-chief and founder Branko Brkic who set the bar on how the tone of the online publication.

We haven't wavered since Day 1. it was to bring quality long-form journalism to the internet. People said we were crazy and we probably are, but that's what we did, we stuck to our guns.

Styli Charalambous, Publisher and CEP - Daily Maverick

Funding an independent digital media politically-focused publication has been challenging, he says.

Daily Maverick has relied on a combination of grant funding, shareholder investment, members and readers.

Take a listen below:


17 December 2019 7:16 AM
by
Tags:
Daily Maverick
investigative journalism

More from Politics

130701Dalindyebo.jpg

Early release of prisoners could be political move, says criminal reform expert

17 December 2019 5:52 PM

Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe and jailed King Dalindyebo are among the prisoners granted a special remission of sentence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191216eff

EFF will be more radical as it prepares for 2021 municipal elections - Mathekga

17 December 2019 4:45 PM

Dr Ralph Mathekga says the EFF has emerged from its elective conference ready to crank up the heat and escalate its radical agenda.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

August

Most popular stories on CapeTalk in August 2019 (a fascinating lookback)

17 December 2019 3:08 PM

These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during August of the past year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Andre de Ruyter

Cabinet wants new Eskom CEO to start work immediately

17 December 2019 1:57 PM

Cabinet has asked that new Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter start work earlier than the originally planned January start date.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Herman Mashaba

'Dialogue' input to decide if Mashaba, Maimane contest 2021 municipal elections

17 December 2019 1:43 PM

Herman Mashaba and Mmusi Maimane could go ahead with a new political party next year, depending on the feedback they receive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tshwane City Hall Pretoria 123rfpolitics 123rflocal 123rf

'Not prepared to abide by banana republic-type monkey justice' - DA's Moriarty

17 December 2019 1:37 PM

DA Gauteng chair Mike Moriarty says it will abide by a duly constituted Tshwane council meeting decision regarding the mayor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

170616 Youth Day generics4

Most popular stories on CapeTalk in June 2019 (a fascinating lookback)

17 December 2019 1:18 PM

These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during June of the past year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

May June 2019

Most popular stories on CapeTalk in May 2019 (a fascinating lookback)

17 December 2019 12:20 PM

These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during May of the past year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Busisiwe

'Spy agency was behind Mkhwebane’s infamous order to nationalise Reserve Bank'

17 December 2019 11:26 AM

An investigation by News24 and amaBhungane has revealed how the State Security Agency interfered in the Public Protector's probe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

March

Most popular stories on CapeTalk in March 2019 (a fascinating lookback)

17 December 2019 11:19 AM

These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during March of the past year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town tourism numbers take a knock says tour operator

Business

SAPS to blame for brick-wielding man in the CBD who needs mental care - JP Smith

Local

Tragic drowning at Blue Rock raises more red flags on water park's safety

Local

EWN Highlights

Police and protesters clash in Indian capital over citizenship law

17 December 2019 8:00 PM

Gift of the Givers expecting Shiraaz Mohamed back in SA soon

17 December 2019 7:11 PM

Mthembu: Cabinet to reach finality on e-tolls in new year

17 December 2019 6:32 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA