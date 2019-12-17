'They describe how Mohamed ran though alleyways and back streets in total fear'
Founder of international aid group Gift of the Givers Dr Imtiaz Sooliman talks to Refilwe Moloto about the information received from unknown sources that South African photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed escaped from captivity in Syria.
Mohamed was taken hostage by unknown armed men in January 2017.
Gift of the Givers has not been part of the negotiations for Mohamed's release but did receive first notification.
They gave us a call on Saturday afternoon and said they have Shiraaz Mohamed with us. We said how did you get him? They said he escaped. And they gave a whole story about how he went through the alleyways and back streets in total fear, not knowing who to trust...and eventually, these people found him.Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder - Gift of the Givers
He explains how they asked for a photograph to verify that the man was, in fact, Mohamed.
Later that night these same people telephoned once again and sent another photograph recounting that he had been moved across the border into Turkey.
They said they had handed him over to Turkish Intelligence as he will be much safer there...and we said we would inform his mother.Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder - Gift of the Givers
Sooliman contacted his family and the South African government with the information.
His family was overjoyed.Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder - Gift of the Givers
Department of International relations (Dirco) is believed to now be in contact with Turkish Intelligence.
Sooliman says it should not take long to get Mohamed back home.
Listen to the interview below:
