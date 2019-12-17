Public warned to be vigilant in the CBD amid festive season influx

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 06:25
Ergonomics regulations passed
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dale Kennedy - CEO of Ergomax Holdings and was one of the first MSc graduates in ergonomics in South Africa
Today at 06:41
Wanderlust Wednesdays : Tourism Downturn
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Christelle Grohmann - Director of the Specialist Tourism Unit at BDO South Africa
Today at 07:07
Court Grants Reprieve to remove Refugees from Methodist Church Greenmarket Square
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
JP Smith
Today at 07:22
I Feel Quite Strongly About This! with Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:07
Drag Race Superstar
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alaska 5000
Today at 08:21
14000 Prisoners Prematurely Pardoned
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Vanessa Padayachee
Today at 10:08
Politics - US Impeachment and the UK
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Audrey Tinline - BBC Journalist
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of Talk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Donovan Thorne on raising a daughter: "It's an awakening" Donovan Thorne talks about the special bond fathers have with their daughters and, how it has made him a better man. 2 December 2019 12:51 PM
'My dad was a part-timer' Austin Malema talks about being a present father Austin Malema believes that teaching his son to be more expressive will help him deal with issues instead of reacting out anger. 28 November 2019 1:59 PM
Next phase of Trump impeachment inquiry heads to judiciary committee After two weeks of public hearings, the impeachment process is expected to heat up as it shifts to the House Judiciary Committee. 26 November 2019 11:35 AM
View all World
'Inspirational Blitzboks have taken game to a different level' - Bryan Habana The HSBC ambassador and former Springbok talks rugby and developing grassroots talent. 15 December 2019 11:38 AM
'Cricket SA board has a lot to answer for' Daily Maverick's Craig Ray discusses the 'state of capture' in SA cricket, saying there are still massive problems ahead for CSA. 12 December 2019 4:58 PM
Is the 'sponsorless' Two Oceans Marathon being run into the ground? A founding member of Two Oceans has raised red flags about sponsorship issues, financial mismanagement and conflicts of interest. 12 December 2019 11:45 AM
View all Sport
Early release of prisoners could be political move, says criminal reform expert Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe and jailed King Dalindyebo are among the prisoners granted a special remission of sentence. 17 December 2019 5:52 PM
EFF will be more radical as it prepares for 2021 municipal elections - Mathekga Dr Ralph Mathekga says the EFF has emerged from its elective conference ready to crank up the heat and escalate its radical agenda... 17 December 2019 4:45 PM
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in August 2019 (a fascinating lookback) These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during August of the past year. 17 December 2019 3:08 PM
View all Politics
‘South Africans are getting poorer and poorer because of politics’ SAA is a classic example, says Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes Investments. 4 December 2019 8:52 AM
Sars is going to destroy a R6.75 million mountain of clothes on Friday It feels immoral in a country where so many people are too poor to buy their own, bemoans The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield. 28 November 2019 1:31 PM
[WATCH] Rainbow-level multiracial family playing Nando’s ‘Mzansipoli’... LOL! You can play the race card but you’re liable for black tax. White privilege keeps you out of jail and paying etolls is voluntary. 27 November 2019 12:17 PM
View all Opinion
Refugees unlikely to leave CT church without alternative shelter - Braam Hanekom The City of Cape Town says it can't give refugees emergency shelter after seeking an order to have them removed from the church. 17 December 2019 6:16 PM
District Six claimants await final plan on restitution process Over 900 claimants are awaiting a clear plan from the government which should see them in their new homes in the next three years. 17 December 2019 5:19 PM
Tragic drowning at Blue Rock raises more red flags on water park's safety A man drowned at Blue Rock last week. Eyewitnesses claim that management failed to act and had no safety procedures in place. 17 December 2019 4:12 PM
View all Local
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in August 2019 (a fascinating lookback) These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during August of the past year. 17 December 2019 3:08 PM
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in July 2019 (a fascinating lookback) These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during July of the past year. 17 December 2019 1:54 PM
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in June 2019 (a fascinating lookback) These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during June of the past year. 17 December 2019 1:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
What does Boris Johnson's thumping majority mean ? Britain's Tories are triumphant. Prime Minister Boris Johnson won with a large majority. 17 December 2019 7:26 PM
There is a danger that the wage gender gap may get bigger The World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap 2019 is under the sppotlight. 17 December 2019 6:38 PM
SA's energy policy - why are we not using more renewable energy? Why is the implementation of new energy laws not sped up? 17 December 2019 6:35 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home

Public warned to be vigilant in the CBD amid festive season influx

17 December 2019 10:24 AM
by
Tags:
Crime
SAPS
Police
Cape Town CBD
Festive Season
Brigadier Novela Potelwa
CBD safety
Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa shares tips on how to avoid falling victim to crime in the city centre.

The South African Police Service (Saps) has urged locals and visitors in Cape Town to be extra vigilant in the CBD.

Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa says opportunistic criminals are out to take advantage of the influx in the CBD over the festive season.

On Friday, presenter Melanie Rice was almost attacked by a man who appeared to be high on drugs along Buitenkant Street in the city centre. He was holding a brick.

He slowly bent down and he picked up half a brick. He started coming after me.

Melanie Rice

Potelwa explains that safety in the CBD is the joint responsibility of Saps, City of Cape Town law enforcement officers, Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID) security and other volunteer groups.

Although crime prevention units are on duty day and night, Potelwa says that the public must remain alert at all times to avoid falling victim to crime.

The CBD also attracts unsavoury character, those with criminal intent or some with other criminal motives.

Brigadier Novela Potelwa, Head Of Corporate Communication at SAPS Western Cape

Even during the day, I always appeal to people for vigilance.

Brigadier Novela Potelwa, Head Of Corporate Communication at SAPS Western Cape

She shares some tips on how to stay safe in the CBD:

  • be alert at all times
  • avoid dark or quiet alleys
  • be careful where you park your car
  • be mindful of illegal parking attendants
  • check that you are not being followed
  • keep valuables hidden away
  • request e-hailing cabs while you are still inside the building

Potelwa has encouraged the public to lay formal complaints with Saps if there is an absence of visible policing in the city centre.

When you do not see the police, let us know. Complain to us so that something can be done.

Brigadier Novela Potelwa, Head Of Corporate Communication at SAPS Western Cape

Should you feel unsafe, you can contact Saps' sector commander for the Cape Town CBD sector on 072 567 5541 or 078 123 4082. Alternatively, you can contact the CCID control room 0824157124.

Listen to the police spokesperson in conversation with Melanie Rice:


17 December 2019 10:24 AM
by
Tags:
Crime
SAPS
Police
Cape Town CBD
Festive Season
Brigadier Novela Potelwa
CBD safety

Trending

Cape Town tourism numbers take a knock says tour operator

Business

SAPS to blame for brick-wielding man in the CBD who needs mental care - JP Smith

Local

Tragic drowning at Blue Rock raises more red flags on water park's safety

Local

EWN Highlights

Police and protesters clash in Indian capital over citizenship law

17 December 2019 8:00 PM

Gift of the Givers expecting Shiraaz Mohamed back in SA soon

17 December 2019 7:11 PM

Mthembu: Cabinet to reach finality on e-tolls in new year

17 December 2019 6:32 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA