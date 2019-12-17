Public warned to be vigilant in the CBD amid festive season influx

The South African Police Service (Saps) has urged locals and visitors in Cape Town to be extra vigilant in the CBD.

Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa says opportunistic criminals are out to take advantage of the influx in the CBD over the festive season.

On Friday, presenter Melanie Rice was almost attacked by a man who appeared to be high on drugs along Buitenkant Street in the city centre. He was holding a brick.

He slowly bent down and he picked up half a brick. He started coming after me. Melanie Rice

Potelwa explains that safety in the CBD is the joint responsibility of Saps, City of Cape Town law enforcement officers, Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID) security and other volunteer groups.

Although crime prevention units are on duty day and night, Potelwa says that the public must remain alert at all times to avoid falling victim to crime.

The CBD also attracts unsavoury character, those with criminal intent or some with other criminal motives. Brigadier Novela Potelwa, Head Of Corporate Communication at SAPS Western Cape

Even during the day, I always appeal to people for vigilance. Brigadier Novela Potelwa, Head Of Corporate Communication at SAPS Western Cape

She shares some tips on how to stay safe in the CBD:

be alert at all times

avoid dark or quiet alleys

be careful where you park your car

be mindful of illegal parking attendants

check that you are not being followed

keep valuables hidden away

request e-hailing cabs while you are still inside the building

Potelwa has encouraged the public to lay formal complaints with Saps if there is an absence of visible policing in the city centre.

When you do not see the police, let us know. Complain to us so that something can be done. Brigadier Novela Potelwa, Head Of Corporate Communication at SAPS Western Cape

Should you feel unsafe, you can contact Saps' sector commander for the Cape Town CBD sector on 072 567 5541 or 078 123 4082. Alternatively, you can contact the CCID control room 0824157124.

Listen to the police spokesperson in conversation with Melanie Rice: