Cape Town tourism numbers take a knock says tour operator

There have been reports of droughts, crime and a challenging global economic downturn affecting tourism numbers to South Africa and Cape Town specifically.

Refilwe Moloto chats to tour operator and director of Africa Eagle Tours, Enver Malley about how these issues have impacted tourism.

All these things have affected us in the tourism industry. There's a saying when the United States sneezes the world catches a cold. Enver Malley, Tour operator and director - Africa Eagle Tours

He says anything that occurs globally has a knock-on effect on local South African tourism, and together with local issues, the impact is noticeable.

We can see the effect on our numbers. Last year wasn't a great year and this year doesn't seem to be any better. Enver Malley, Tour operator and director - Africa Eagle Tours

Our numbers are down quite considerably, I imagine about 10 -20% down on last year. Enver Malley, Tour operator and director - Africa Eagle Tours

He outlines the special service Cape Town tour operators and hotels provide and says it is one of the best in the world.

We have a great product and get great accolades. Enver Malley, Tour operator and director - Africa Eagle Tours

