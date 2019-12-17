Cape Town tourism numbers take a knock says tour operator
There have been reports of droughts, crime and a challenging global economic downturn affecting tourism numbers to South Africa and Cape Town specifically.
Refilwe Moloto chats to tour operator and director of Africa Eagle Tours, Enver Malley about how these issues have impacted tourism.
All these things have affected us in the tourism industry. There's a saying when the United States sneezes the world catches a cold.Enver Malley, Tour operator and director - Africa Eagle Tours
He says anything that occurs globally has a knock-on effect on local South African tourism, and together with local issues, the impact is noticeable.
We can see the effect on our numbers. Last year wasn't a great year and this year doesn't seem to be any better.Enver Malley, Tour operator and director - Africa Eagle Tours
Our numbers are down quite considerably, I imagine about 10 -20% down on last year.Enver Malley, Tour operator and director - Africa Eagle Tours
He outlines the special service Cape Town tour operators and hotels provide and says it is one of the best in the world.
We have a great product and get great accolades.Enver Malley, Tour operator and director - Africa Eagle Tours
Take a listen:
More from Business
What does Boris Johnson's thumping majority mean ?
Britain's Tories are triumphant. Prime Minister Boris Johnson won with a large majority.Read More
There is a danger that the wage gender gap may get bigger
The World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap 2019 is under the sppotlight.Read More
SA's energy policy - why are we not using more renewable energy?
Why is the implementation of new energy laws not sped up?Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in August 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during August of the past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in July 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during July of the past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in June 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during June of the past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in May 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during May of the past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in April 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during April of the past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in March 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during March of the past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in February 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during in the month of love in 2019.Read More