Cape Town tourism numbers take a knock says tour operator

Today at 06:25
Ergonomics regulations passed
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dale Kennedy - CEO of Ergomax Holdings and was one of the first MSc graduates in ergonomics in South Africa
Today at 06:41
Wanderlust Wednesdays : Tourism Downturn
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Christelle Grohmann - Director of the Specialist Tourism Unit at BDO South Africa
Today at 07:07
Court Grants Reprieve to remove Refugees from Methodist Church Greenmarket Square
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
JP Smith
Today at 07:22
I Feel Quite Strongly About This! with Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:07
Drag Race Superstar
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alaska 5000
Today at 08:21
14000 Prisoners Prematurely Pardoned
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Vanessa Padayachee
Today at 10:08
Politics - US Impeachment and the UK
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Audrey Tinline - BBC Journalist
Latest World
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge...
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy.
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
'Inspirational Blitzboks have taken game to a different level' - Bryan Habana The HSBC ambassador and former Springbok talks rugby and developing grassroots talent.
'Cricket SA board has a lot to answer for' Daily Maverick's Craig Ray discusses the 'state of capture' in SA cricket, saying there are still massive problems ahead for CSA.
Is the 'sponsorless' Two Oceans Marathon being run into the ground? A founding member of Two Oceans has raised red flags about sponsorship issues, financial mismanagement and conflicts of interest.
Early release of prisoners could be political move, says criminal reform expert Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe and jailed King Dalindyebo are among the prisoners granted a special remission of sentence.
EFF will be more radical as it prepares for 2021 municipal elections - Mathekga Dr Ralph Mathekga says the EFF has emerged from its elective conference ready to crank up the heat and escalate its radical agenda...
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in August 2019 (a fascinating lookback) These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during August of the past year.
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals.
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald's… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word "foodie"? Probably not McDonald's, but that's how it's pitching its McFlurries.
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don't bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber.
Refugees unlikely to leave CT church without alternative shelter - Braam Hanekom The City of Cape Town says it can't give refugees emergency shelter after seeking an order to have them removed from the church.
District Six claimants await final plan on restitution process Over 900 claimants are awaiting a clear plan from the government which should see them in their new homes in the next three years.
Tragic drowning at Blue Rock raises more red flags on water park's safety A man drowned at Blue Rock last week. Eyewitnesses claim that management failed to act and had no safety procedures in place.
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in August 2019 (a fascinating lookback) These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during August of the past year.
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in July 2019 (a fascinating lookback) These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during July of the past year.
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in June 2019 (a fascinating lookback) These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during June of the past year.
What does Boris Johnson's thumping majority mean ? Britain's Tories are triumphant. Prime Minister Boris Johnson won with a large majority.
There is a danger that the wage gender gap may get bigger The World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap 2019 is under the sppotlight.
SA's energy policy - why are we not using more renewable energy? Why is the implementation of new energy laws not sped up?
Cape Town tourism numbers take a knock says tour operator

17 December 2019 9:51 AM
by
Tags:
Tourism
Cape Town Tourism
'Numbers are down quite considerably, I imagine about 10 -20% down on last year,' says Africa Eagle Tours director Enver Malley.

There have been reports of droughts, crime and a challenging global economic downturn affecting tourism numbers to South Africa and Cape Town specifically.

Refilwe Moloto chats to tour operator and director of Africa Eagle Tours, Enver Malley about how these issues have impacted tourism.

All these things have affected us in the tourism industry. There's a saying when the United States sneezes the world catches a cold.

Enver Malley, Tour operator and director - Africa Eagle Tours

He says anything that occurs globally has a knock-on effect on local South African tourism, and together with local issues, the impact is noticeable.

We can see the effect on our numbers. Last year wasn't a great year and this year doesn't seem to be any better.

Enver Malley, Tour operator and director - Africa Eagle Tours

Our numbers are down quite considerably, I imagine about 10 -20% down on last year.

Enver Malley, Tour operator and director - Africa Eagle Tours

He outlines the special service Cape Town tour operators and hotels provide and says it is one of the best in the world.

We have a great product and get great accolades.

Enver Malley, Tour operator and director - Africa Eagle Tours

Take a listen:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


More from Business

What does Boris Johnson's thumping majority mean ?

17 December 2019 7:26 PM

Britain's Tories are triumphant. Prime Minister Boris Johnson won with a large majority.

women-ivory-coastjpeg

There is a danger that the wage gender gap may get bigger

17 December 2019 6:38 PM

The World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap 2019 is under the sppotlight.

Mulitplug adaptor plug switch electricity energy 123rfpolitics 123rf

SA's energy policy - why are we not using more renewable energy?

17 December 2019 6:35 PM

Why is the implementation of new energy laws not sped up?

August

Most popular stories on CapeTalk in August 2019 (a fascinating lookback)

17 December 2019 3:08 PM

These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during August of the past year.

180919 SANDF AAD 010

Most popular stories on CapeTalk in July 2019 (a fascinating lookback)

17 December 2019 1:54 PM

These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during July of the past year.

170616 Youth Day generics4

Most popular stories on CapeTalk in June 2019 (a fascinating lookback)

17 December 2019 1:18 PM

These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during June of the past year.

May June 2019

Most popular stories on CapeTalk in May 2019 (a fascinating lookback)

17 December 2019 12:20 PM

These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during May of the past year.

Easter eggs

Most popular stories on CapeTalk in April 2019 (a fascinating lookback)

17 December 2019 12:04 PM

These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during April of the past year.

March

Most popular stories on CapeTalk in March 2019 (a fascinating lookback)

17 December 2019 11:19 AM

These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during March of the past year.

February 2019

Most popular stories on CapeTalk in February 2019 (a fascinating lookback)

17 December 2019 11:05 AM

These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during in the month of love in 2019.

EWN Highlights

Police and protesters clash in Indian capital over citizenship law

17 December 2019 8:00 PM

Gift of the Givers expecting Shiraaz Mohamed back in SA soon

17 December 2019 7:11 PM

Mthembu: Cabinet to reach finality on e-tolls in new year

17 December 2019 6:32 PM

