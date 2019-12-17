Most popular stories on CapeTalk in February 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
The year (in fact, the decade!) is almost done and dusted.
Does it seem like time is speeding up?
These were the most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2019:
(Click here for the most-read articles on CapeTalk in March 2019.)
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
(Click here for the most-read articles on CapeTalk in March 2019.)
More from Local
Refugees unlikely to leave CT church without alternative shelter - Braam Hanekom
The City of Cape Town says it can't give refugees emergency shelter after seeking an order to have them removed from the church.Read More
District Six claimants await final plan on restitution process
Over 900 claimants are awaiting a clear plan from the government which should see them in their new homes in the next three years.Read More
Tragic drowning at Blue Rock raises more red flags on water park's safety
A man drowned at Blue Rock last week. Eyewitnesses claim that management failed to act and had no safety procedures in place.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in August 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during August of the past year.Read More
HPCSA slams court action against Joburg doctors in culpable homicide case
Paediatric surgeon Prof Peter Beale and anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi appeared in court and are facing culpable homicide charges.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in July 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during July of the past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in June 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during June of the past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in May 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during May of the past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in April 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during April of the past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in March 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during March of the past year.Read More
More from Business
What does Boris Johnson's thumping majority mean ?
Britain's Tories are triumphant. Prime Minister Boris Johnson won with a large majority.Read More
There is a danger that the wage gender gap may get bigger
The World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap 2019 is under the sppotlight.Read More
SA's energy policy - why are we not using more renewable energy?
Why is the implementation of new energy laws not sped up?Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in August 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during August of the past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in July 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during July of the past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in June 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during June of the past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in May 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during May of the past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in April 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during April of the past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in March 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during March of the past year.Read More
Cape Town tourism numbers take a knock says tour operator
'Numbers are down quite considerably, I imagine about 10 -20% down on last year,' says Africa Eagle Tours director Enver Malley.Read More
More from Opinion
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in August 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during August of the past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in July 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during July of the past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in June 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during June of the past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in March 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during March of the past year.Read More
Are you OK with regular load shedding for 8 months if that fixes Eskom for good?
“I’m prepared to do that,” says Kieno Kammies. “I say, take a year and fix the stuff!”Read More
'Today is 12th anniversary of first apology Thabo Mbeki made for load shedding'
Refilwe Moloto interviews a panel of Renewable Energy Independent Power Producers on the 12th anniversary of load shedding.Read More
Block all pornography in SA, for the children! - Law Reform Commission of SA
If your child has a phone, she’s seen pornography. Refilwe Moloto interviews Dean McCoubrey of online safety firm MySocialLife.Read More
'Cape Town CBD stays lit when Eskom introduces load shedding to the rest of SA'
Is it fair? Geoff Jacobs (Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry) reckons it is and commends the City of Cape Town for doing so.Read More
Stage 6 loadshedding: 'I am surprised at the shock'
Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Thabi Leoka on Eskom's shock announcement late Monday afternoon.Read More
'SAA’s collapse plays nicely into hands of a politically constrained Ramaphosa'
After dithering for fear of spending political capital, SAA is now out of the President’s hands, says Pieter du Toit (News24).Read More
More from Politics
Early release of prisoners could be political move, says criminal reform expert
Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe and jailed King Dalindyebo are among the prisoners granted a special remission of sentence.Read More
EFF will be more radical as it prepares for 2021 municipal elections - Mathekga
Dr Ralph Mathekga says the EFF has emerged from its elective conference ready to crank up the heat and escalate its radical agenda.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in August 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during August of the past year.Read More
Cabinet wants new Eskom CEO to start work immediately
Cabinet has asked that new Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter start work earlier than the originally planned January start date.Read More
'Dialogue' input to decide if Mashaba, Maimane contest 2021 municipal elections
Herman Mashaba and Mmusi Maimane could go ahead with a new political party next year, depending on the feedback they receive.Read More
'Not prepared to abide by banana republic-type monkey justice' - DA's Moriarty
DA Gauteng chair Mike Moriarty says it will abide by a duly constituted Tshwane council meeting decision regarding the mayor.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in June 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during June of the past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in May 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during May of the past year.Read More
'Spy agency was behind Mkhwebane’s infamous order to nationalise Reserve Bank'
An investigation by News24 and amaBhungane has revealed how the State Security Agency interfered in the Public Protector's probe.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in March 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during March of the past year.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in August 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during August of the past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in July 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during July of the past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in June 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during June of the past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in May 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during May of the past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in April 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during April of the past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in March 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during March of the past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in 2019 (a fascinating month-by-month lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk this past year.Read More
[VIDEO] Donations of socks stream in to keep chipmunks warm over Christmas
UK wildlife park has to ask public to STOP sending socks after the successful appeal. The chipmunks use them as nests in winter.Read More
Is juicing really better for you than eating foods whole?
Food writer Andrea Burgener argues that while juicing can make a difference to your health, it's not necessarily in a positive wayRead More
Does your dog have behavioural problems? This could be why
While obedience training can be taught to dogs of all ages, there's a small window period for when puppies must be socialised.Read More