SAPS to blame for brick-wielding man in the CBD who needs mental care - JP Smith

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has apparently failed to arrange a mental health referral for an unstable man who has become a public nuisance in the Cape Town CBD.

Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith claims that only Saps has the authority to book him into a mental health facility.

On Friday, presenter Melanie Rice was almost attacked by a man who appeared to be high on drugs along Buitenkant Street in the city centre. He was holding a brick.

A number of CapeTalk listeners also claim to have encountered the same man.

The man has apparently been arrested on several occasions, but he is routinely released instead of being admitted for a mental health assessment.

We are dependent on Saps, when this individual has been arrested in the past, for them to go and to the mental health referral process. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

According to JP Smith, the man has been a long-standing problem in the city centre.

He says metro police and law enforcement are working to get the man to a police station and force Saps to conduct a mental health referral process.

We have a known individual who has been for a while now in the CBD. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

He's a mental health case who threatens people and occasionally resorts to picking up bricks, chasing or threatening people with them and occasionally throwing them at a motor vehicle. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

During the discussion, a number of listeners called in describing similar experiences with what is believed to be the same man.

