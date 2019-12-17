SAPS to blame for brick-wielding man in the CBD who needs mental care - JP Smith
The South African Police Service (SAPS) has apparently failed to arrange a mental health referral for an unstable man who has become a public nuisance in the Cape Town CBD.
Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith claims that only Saps has the authority to book him into a mental health facility.
On Friday, presenter Melanie Rice was almost attacked by a man who appeared to be high on drugs along Buitenkant Street in the city centre. He was holding a brick.
A number of CapeTalk listeners also claim to have encountered the same man.
RELATED: Public warned to be vigilant in the CBD amid festive season influx
The man has apparently been arrested on several occasions, but he is routinely released instead of being admitted for a mental health assessment.
We are dependent on Saps, when this individual has been arrested in the past, for them to go and to the mental health referral process.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
According to JP Smith, the man has been a long-standing problem in the city centre.
He says metro police and law enforcement are working to get the man to a police station and force Saps to conduct a mental health referral process.
RELATED: What can Saps do if they think a criminal suspect is mentally unstable?
We have a known individual who has been for a while now in the CBD.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
He's a mental health case who threatens people and occasionally resorts to picking up bricks, chasing or threatening people with them and occasionally throwing them at a motor vehicle.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
During the discussion, a number of listeners called in describing similar experiences with what is believed to be the same man.
Listen to JP Smith in conversation with Melanie Rice:
More from Local
Refugees unlikely to leave CT church without alternative shelter - Braam Hanekom
The City of Cape Town says it can't give refugees emergency shelter after seeking an order to have them removed from the church.Read More
District Six claimants await final plan on restitution process
Over 900 claimants are awaiting a clear plan from the government which should see them in their new homes in the next three years.Read More
Tragic drowning at Blue Rock raises more red flags on water park's safety
A man drowned at Blue Rock last week. Eyewitnesses claim that management failed to act and had no safety procedures in place.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in August 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during August of the past year.Read More
HPCSA slams court action against Joburg doctors in culpable homicide case
Paediatric surgeon Prof Peter Beale and anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi appeared in court and are facing culpable homicide charges.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in July 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during July of the past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in June 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during June of the past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in May 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during May of the past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in April 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during April of the past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in March 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during March of the past year.Read More