Today at 06:25
Ergonomics regulations passed
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dale Kennedy - CEO of Ergomax Holdings and was one of the first MSc graduates in ergonomics in South Africa
Today at 06:41
Wanderlust Wednesdays : Tourism Downturn
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Christelle Grohmann - Director of the Specialist Tourism Unit at BDO South Africa
Today at 07:07
Court Grants Reprieve to remove Refugees from Methodist Church Greenmarket Square
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
JP Smith
Today at 07:22
I Feel Quite Strongly About This! with Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:07
Drag Race Superstar
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alaska 5000
Today at 08:21
14000 Prisoners Prematurely Pardoned
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Vanessa Padayachee
Today at 10:08
Politics - US Impeachment and the UK
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Audrey Tinline - BBC Journalist
SAPS to blame for brick-wielding man in the CBD who needs mental care - JP Smith

17 December 2019 11:00 AM
by
Tags:
Crime
SAPS
Mental health
Safety
CBD
Alderman JP Smith
mental health referral
mentally unstable
City's JP Smith claims Saps has been reluctant to have the man referred to a mental health facility because of the lengthy process.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has apparently failed to arrange a mental health referral for an unstable man who has become a public nuisance in the Cape Town CBD.

Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith claims that only Saps has the authority to book him into a mental health facility.

On Friday, presenter Melanie Rice was almost attacked by a man who appeared to be high on drugs along Buitenkant Street in the city centre. He was holding a brick.

A number of CapeTalk listeners also claim to have encountered the same man.

RELATED: Public warned to be vigilant in the CBD amid festive season influx

The man has apparently been arrested on several occasions, but he is routinely released instead of being admitted for a mental health assessment.

We are dependent on Saps, when this individual has been arrested in the past, for them to go and to the mental health referral process.

JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

According to JP Smith, the man has been a long-standing problem in the city centre.

He says metro police and law enforcement are working to get the man to a police station and force Saps to conduct a mental health referral process.

RELATED: What can Saps do if they think a criminal suspect is mentally unstable?

We have a known individual who has been for a while now in the CBD.

JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

He's a mental health case who threatens people and occasionally resorts to picking up bricks, chasing or threatening people with them and occasionally throwing them at a motor vehicle.

JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

During the discussion, a number of listeners called in describing similar experiences with what is believed to be the same man.

Listen to JP Smith in conversation with Melanie Rice:


17 December 2019 11:00 AM
by
