There is still an unacceptably high gender gap when it comes to wages.

Saadia Zahidi, Managing Director and Head of the centre for the new economy and society at the World Economic Forum, shares some of her concerns with The Money Show.

We are at the precarious point - if we do not take decisive action - we'll have higher gaps than before. Saadia Zahidi, Managing Director and Head - centre for the new economy and society, World Economic Forum

Listen to the interview below.

This article first appeared on 702 : There is a danger that the wage gender gap may get bigger