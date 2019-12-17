Britain's Tories are triumphant. Prime Minister Boris Johnson won with a large majority.

But what does his thumping parliamentary majority mean to the region ?

The Money Show asked Prof Raymond Parsons, Economist at NWU Business School

We need to understand - getting Brexit done is not going to happen on the 31st of January. Guest: Prof Raymond Parsons, Economist - NWU Business Sschool

Listen to the interview below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

This article first appeared on 702 : What does Boris Johnson's thumping majority mean ?