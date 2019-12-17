What does Boris Johnson's thumping majority mean ?
Britain's Tories are triumphant. Prime Minister Boris Johnson won with a large majority.
But what does his thumping parliamentary majority mean to the region ?
The Money Show asked Prof Raymond Parsons, Economist at NWU Business School
We need to understand - getting Brexit done is not going to happen on the 31st of January.Guest: Prof Raymond Parsons, Economist - NWU Business Sschool
Listen to the interview below.
This article first appeared on 702 : What does Boris Johnson's thumping majority mean ?
