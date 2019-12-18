FNB Life insurance gets a feather in their cap this week, with a good news story of beneficiaries lost and found.

In one case, their forensics team had to take a road trip to a rural area of Mpumalanga to trace the six-year-old beneficiary of a R1 million life policy taken out by his parents.

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler has another success story - the tale of a modest, locally made 26-litre cooler box, selling for just R99.

And finally, a DSTV-installation battle is fought and won.

They found him living with his grandmother, who was also responsible for caring for several other grandchildren, all surviving solely on her social grant. Wendy Knowler - consumer journalist

Listen to the sound clip below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

This article first appeared on 702 : FNB life insurance gets praise for doing what all life insurers should be doing